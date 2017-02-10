Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday

Alwaght- Saudi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

Since September 2015, Moscow has been helping Syrian government defeat terrorists, while since the very start of Syrian crisis in 2011 Riyadh has been supporting militants fighting to topple the central government in Damascus. Coming to the understanding that efforts to ouster president basher al-Assad have been in vain, it seem that Saudi Arabia is shifting its stance tworads the six-year crisis.

"We are awaiting the king's visit on Thursday," senior Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying on Monday, without elaborating.

Turkey, a Saudi ally in the campaign against the Syrian government, has already shifted toward Russia, helping set up a number of de-escalation zones in Syria in coordination with Moscow and Tehran.

Meanwhile, it emerged recently that the Saudis, who have been hosting meetings of Syria militants for years, were pressing them on an accord with Damascus and two blocs closer to Moscow.

For years, Riyadh and the militant groups it supported had pushed for a situation which envisaged no role for President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's future.

In September, Saudi Arabia hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the first official visit in years.