ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured

  Tuesday 3 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban office in Qatar

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban office in Qatar

A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Palestinian PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah party.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured At least 50 people have been killed and 200 others injured a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites? Imam Hussein’s small group of companions and family members (in total around 72 men and few women and children) confronted a large army of the then corrupt caliph, Yazid, in a plain named Krabla, and were martyred while were thirsty .

Israeli Regime’s Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hezbollah Chief Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has warned that the Israeli regime under its idiotic Prime Minister is pushing the region into war.

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes Spain’s PM say "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday’s controversial Catalonia independence referendum.

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively Saudi Arabia’s economy has plunges back into recession as the oil sector stagnates and the government sector is hit by austerity policies

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a Yemeni air defense unit, backed by Ansarullah movement fighters, have shot down a United States spy drone on a reconnaissance mission over the capital Sana’a.

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies Over three million have converged in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Sunday to mark the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein AS.

Terrorist Shot Dead after Killing Two in Marseille, France A male terrorist was shot dead in Marseille, France after killing two people with a knife, French media report, citing the prosecutor’s office.

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter Amid Muharram Crackdown Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured

Monday 2 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured
Alwaght- Death toll from a mass shooting in the United States has reached 58 after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Some 518 were also injured in the shooting while initial reports have put the toll at about 20 dead and 100 injured.

The gunman firing from a the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino rained a rapid-fire barrage on a huge outdoor concert festival on Sunday at around 10 p.m. local time, sending more than 22,000 country music fans fleeing until SWAT units found him dead on the hotel’s 32nd floor.

Police identified the gunman as area resident Stephen Paddock, 64, and said they had no information yet about his motive. According to police, Stephen Paddock killed himself in a Las Vegas hotel room.

ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the massacre, but American officials expressed skepticism of that claim.

He was not believed to be connected to any militant group, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

“We have no idea what his belief system was,” Lombardo said. “We’ve located numerous firearms within the room that he occupied.”

Washington Post cited Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as saying police believe the suspect was a “lone wolf” attacker.

Authorities believed they had located Paddock’s roommate, who they identified as Marilou Danley. He gave no details of whether she was suspected of involvement in the attack but described her as an “associate.”

Marilou Danley 

Police had located two cars that belonged to the suspect, a Hundai Tuscon and a Chrysler Pacifica Touring, both with Nevada plates.

The preliminary death toll, which officials said could rise, would make the attack the deadliest mass shooting in US history, eclipsing last year’s massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club.

 

Las Vegas Shooting Music Festival Kill Injured Lone Wolf

