Death Toll from US Deadliest Mass Shooting Jumps to 50; Suspect, Associate Identified

Alwaght- Death toll from a mass shooting in the United States has reached 50 after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More than 200 were also injured in the shooting while previous reports have put the toll at about 20 dead and 100 injured.

The gunman firing from a the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino rained a rapid-fire barrage on a huge outdoor concert festival on Sunday at around 10 p.m. local time, sending thousands of people fleeing until SWAT units found and killed him on the hotel’s 32nd floor.

Police identified the gunman as area resident Stephen Paddock, 64, and said they had no information yet about his motive.

He was not believed to be connected to any militant group, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

“We have no idea what his belief system was,” Lombardo said. “We’ve located numerous firearms within the room that he occupied.”

Washington Post cited Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as saying police believe the suspect was a “lone wolf” attacker.

Authorities believed they had located Paddock’s roommate, who they identified as Marilou Danley. He gave no details of whether she was suspected of involvement in the attack but described her as an “associate.”

Marilou Danley

Police had located two cars that belonged to the suspect, a Hundai Tuscon and a Chrysler Pacifica Touring, both with Nevada plates.

The death toll, which police emphasized was preliminary, would make the attack the deadliest mass shooting in US history, eclipsing last year’s massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club.