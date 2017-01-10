Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 2 October 2017
Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein's Battle of Karbala

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes

Spain’s PM say "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday’s controversial Catalonia independence referendum.

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively Saudi Arabia’s economy has plunges back into recession as the oil sector stagnates and the government sector is hit by austerity policies

Israeli Regime’s Idiotic Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hassan Nasrallah Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has warned that the Israeli regime under its idiotic Prime Minister is pushing the region into war.

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a Yemeni air defense unit, backed by Ansarullah movement fighters, have shot down a United States spy drone on a reconnaissance mission over the capital Sana’a.

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies Over three million have converged in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Sunday to mark the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein AS.

Terrorist Shot Dead after Killing Two in Marseille, France A male terrorist was shot dead in Marseille, France after killing two people with a knife, French media report, citing the prosecutor’s office.

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

DRC Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, with 30 feared dead.

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr. Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Jazayeri announced.

Russian Warplanes Kill Over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russian air strikes in Syria between September 19-29 resulted in the deaths of 2,359 ISIS terrorists all over the war-torn country.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists Activists have launched a campaign to charged Myanmar rulers for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against Muslims in the country.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road The Syrian army have managed to secure ISIS-held Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor road after repelling a strong attack by the terrorist group, a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday.

Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region Iraqi central government is implementing an international flights into the country’s Kurdish region as it plans to control the borders of the autonomous region

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Police in Indian-Controlled Kashmir have attacked Shiite Muslims taking part in an annual Muharram mourning procession.

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6 At least six civilians were killed on Friday when a terrorist blew himself up near a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Hassan Nasrallah

Terrorist Shot Dead after Killing Two in Marseille, France

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

Israeli Regime’s Idiotic Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hassan Nasrallah

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

Venezuela Chides Trump for Acting Like World’s Emperor

Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore

Russia Completes Disposal of Chemical Weapons, Urges US to Take Similar Measures

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Russian Bombers Destroy Terrorists Bases in Syria’s Idlib, Deir ez-Zor

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Nigeria in Crackdown on Shiite Muslims’ Muharram Ceremonies

Amnesty Calls on UN to Impose Arm Embargo on Myanmar amid Genocide on Muslims

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Qatar Moving Closer to Iran after Saudi-Led Blockade: Foreign Minister

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Iraq Demands Kurdistan Region Hands Over Airports to Avoid Embargo

Iran’s Leader Joins Nation in Bidding Farewell to Military Adviser Killed in Syria

Eastern Libya Bars US Citizens in Trump Travel Ban Retaliation

Saudi Economy Faces Uncertain Future Due to Yemen War: Report

Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

Iran Land Route Drastically Cuts Transportation Time, Cost to Qatar

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

Iran’s President Urges Myanmar to Stop Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Muslims

UN Calls on Saudi Arabia to Stop War on Yemen, Fund Crisis

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

Yemeni Partners Reach Deal to Defuse Tensions, Continue Resistance

Saudi-Led Aggression Killed 1,200 Children in Yemen: UN

ISIS Claims Killing 7 Russian Soldiers in Hama, Syria

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

US Evacuates over 20 ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor: Report

Russia Delivers Aid to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes

Sunday 1 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes

Mariano Rajoy

Spain’s PM say "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday’s controversial Catalonia independence referendum.
Alwaght- Spain's Prime Minister has declared that "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday's controversial Catalonia independence referendum.

"No referendum has been held in Catalonia today," PM Mariano Rajoy declared at a news conference Sunday evening.

Claiming that the majority of people in Catalonia did not want to participate in the independence poll, he said those citizens had obeyed the law.

He also defended the actions of Spanish law enforcement officers, saying police "performed their duty" in Catalonia.

Catalan authorities earlier announced that more than 760 people were injured in the police crackdown on voters in the poll deemed illegal by Madrid.

Rajoy said the voting has damaged the "coexistence" of people in the country and has "only served to sow division."

In Barcelona, Rajoy's speech was broadcast on a big screen in one of the city squares, with people reacting with apparent anger to the PM's statements.

Spanish police clash with pro-independence protesters in Catalonia

Earlier in the day, Barcelona's mayor Ada Colau called on the Spanish PM to resign.

Speaking on local TV, she accused Rajoy of being a "coward," adding that the prime minister had "crossed all the red lines with the police actions against normal people, old people, families who were defending their fundamental rights."

The Spanish government insists the Catalonia referendum is illegal and the country’s Constitutional Court had ordered the vote suspended.

Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
In Catalonia, Thousands Protest Spanish Attempts To Stop Referendum Vote
Iraqi Army Liberates More than 40 Villages in Hawija Area
Rohingya Children Heavily Traumatized by Myanmar Regime`s Atrocities, Suffering Refugee Camp Chaos
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji

Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji

Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital
Protesters march against white supremacy ahead of far-right `Free Speech Week`
Frontline of Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Bangladesh
North Koreans Hold Mass Rally Celebrate Leader`s `Dotard` Attack on Donald Trump with Street Parade