Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia’s economy has plunges back into recession as the oil sector stagnates and the government sector is hit by austerity policies designed to curb a state budget deficit caused by low oil prices.

According to official data released on Saturday, gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, shrank 2.3 per cent from the previous quarter in the April-June period, after dropping 3.8pc in the first quarter.

Economists generally define a recession as two straight quarters of shrinking GDP, measured by quarter-on-quarter rates. Saudi Arabia was last in recession — a shallower one — in early 2016.

Fresh austerity measures to eliminate the budget deficit by 2020 are likely to weigh on growth. Saudi Arabia plans to introduce a 5pc value-added tax on many goods in January, and authorities are considering a rise in domestic fuel prices.

There was more bad news for the Saudi economy after index compiler FTSE decided to delay including Riyadh in its secondary emerging market index.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, is leading the push to transform the biggest Arab economy at a time when crude prices are at about half their 2014 peak.

Experts believe the Saudi-led—and US-backed—war in Yemen which started on March 2015 has had a negative impact on the Saudi economy and the war has also failed to achieve any of the aims set by Riyadh. According to estimates, Saudi aggression on Yemen cost $5.3 billion alone in defense budget during the year of 2015.

As for as war costs increased in Yemen, Riyadh started to sale its assets in European markets. An estimate developed by Reuters indicated that Saudi Arabia is spending $175 million per month for bombings in Yemen and additional $500 million for ground incursions. The Saudi economy will not be able to sustain such high war costs in a war with no end in sight and the regime in Riyadh might opt to look for a face saving exit from the Yemen quagmire.