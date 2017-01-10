Israeli Regime’s Idiotic Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hassan Nasrallah

Alwaght- Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has warned that the Israeli regime under its idiotic Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing the region into war.

Netanyahu "is only planning for war,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a Sunday speech marking Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shiite Imam.

The Israelis do not have "a correct assessment of where this war will lead if they ignite it," he said, adding they "do not have a correct picture about what is awaiting them if they go to the idiocy of this war."

The Hezbollah leader called on the Zionist settlers, especially the Jews, to leave the occupied Palestinian territories into the countries from where they had come. “If this war happens, the Zionist settlers will pay a heavy price, and the Israeli entity will reach its demise,” he noted.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the Jews have been used by Zionism to fuel its imperial policies which serve the US-UK interests in the region, stressing that Hezbollah’s war is against the Zionists, not the Jews as followers of a divine religion.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Hezbollah leader said the ISIS terrorist group is one of the most dangerous threats to the region, which has defamed the image of the holy religion of Islam.

Consequently, he said, those who created ISIS and provided it with financial and weaponry support should be held to account.

He further stressed that anti-ISIS battles should continue until the eradication of the terror outfit, urging the Islamic Ummah to adopt a tough stance against the Wahhabi-Takfiri ideology.

The Hezbollah leader added that the US is behind establishment of ISIS and all the woes caused by the Takfiri group, adding that Washington is also behind the Iraqi partition conspiracy in Kurdistan.

Additionally, Nasrallah condemned the deadly Saudi aggression on Yemen, which began in March 2015.

He stressed that the Yemeni people consider resistance as their only option against the invasion and believe that the cost of the war, though high, is less than their surrender to the Saudis.

Denouncing the repressive measures taken by the Bahraini regime against the people, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the authorities in Manama restrict the movement of the clerics while normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.