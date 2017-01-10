US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Alwaght-Yemeni air defense unit, backed by Ansarullah movement fighters, have shot down a United States spy drone on a reconnaissance mission over the capital Sana’a.

According the official Yemeni news agency, Saba, air defense units of the Yemeni army and Ansarullah movement fighters struck the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper (sometimes called Predator B) drone Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of Yemenis rushed to examine the debris from the burning aircraft at the northern entrance to Sana’a. US military officials have not issued any statement so far after the incident.

The development came a few hours after two people sustained injuries when Saudi fighter jets carried out an airstrike against a farmland in the al-Moghram area of Baqim district in Yemen’s mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada.

Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters also fired a locally-manufactured Zelzal-2 (Earthquake-2) missile at a position of Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen's resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in al-Hamli area of Mawza' district in the southwestern province of Ta'izz, leaving a number of them killed and injured.

Yemeni forces also attacked gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Zaher district of Baidha province, a military official told Saba.

The attack killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in the sites of al-Tamahy and al-Ajrady in the district, the official added.

Since March 25, 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies, backed by the US and Israeli regime, have been carrying out airstrikes against Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Over 13,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.