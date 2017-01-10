Terrorist Shot Dead after Killing Two in Marseille, France

Alwaght-A male terrorist was shot dead in Marseille, France after killing two people with a knife, French media report, citing the prosecutor’s office.

The incident took place at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille on Sunday.

The French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said on Twitter that he immediately went to the scene of the attack.

At least one person was killed by the assailant, who was subsequently shot dead by police.

The second person, stabbed during the incident has died, according to the police chief Olivier de Mazières.

Police declined to speculate about the motives of the killer, who attacked passers-by with a knife, according to local reports. The victim has yet to be identified.

The attacker also injured several people, according to local reports.

The soldiers are among the thousands of armed security personnel patrolling streets and transport hubs since the Paris terror attack of November 2015.

Terrorists have killed over 130 people across France in a series of attacks on bars, restaurants, the national stadium and a rock gig at the Bataclan concert hall.