Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 1 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

News

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

DRC Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, with 30 feared dead.

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr. Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Jazayeri announced.

Russian Warplanes Kill Over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russian air strikes in Syria between September 19-29 resulted in the deaths of 2,359 ISIS terrorists all over the war-torn country.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists Activists have launched a campaign to charged Myanmar rulers for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against Muslims in the country.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road The Syrian army have managed to secure ISIS-held Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor road after repelling a strong attack by the terrorist group, a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday.

Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region Iraqi central government is implementing an international flights into the country’s Kurdish region as it plans to control the borders of the autonomous region

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Police in Indian-Controlled Kashmir have attacked Shiite Muslims taking part in an annual Muharram mourning procession.

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6 At least six civilians were killed on Friday when a terrorist blew himself up near a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat Russia has roundly dismissed claims that Britain played a major role in crippling ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

60 Refugees Drowned off Bangladesh Coast in Yet another Tragedy of Rohingyas Alwaght- More than 60 fleeing Rohingya Muslims reportedly have been killed after their boat capsized in rough waters off Bangladesh.

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched the second phase of a large-scale operation to recapture the al-Hawijah city from ISIS terrorist group

UN Finally Calls on Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower Saudi Arabia’s impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistleblower has revealed.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Hassan Nasrallah

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

US Killed Killed 84 civilians in Syria’s Raqqa, Took no Precautions:HRW

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Iraq to Send Troops in Kurdish-Held Oil-Rich Region of Kirkuk

Venezuela Chides Trump for Acting Like World’s Emperor

Five Factors Making Israeli Military Weak

Iraqi MPs Urge Govt. to Deploy Troops to Defiant Kurdistan Region

Qatar Moving Closer to Iran after Saudi-Led Blockade: Foreign Minister

Russian Bombers Destroy Terrorists Bases in Syria’s Idlib, Deir ez-Zor

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore

US-Israel Pushing Kurdish Region Referendum Poll: Safavi

12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility

Iraq Demands Kurdistan Region Hands Over Airports to Avoid Embargo

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Iran Land Route Drastically Cuts Transportation Time, Cost to Qatar

Yemenis Launch Missile Attack on Saudi Army Base in Jizan

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Amnesty Slams US, UK Support for Repressive Bahraini Regime

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

Syria Hopes to Beat Iran to Reach Russia 2018 World Cup

US Plans Increased South China Sea Military Presence

Iran’s President Urges Myanmar to Stop Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Muslims

US Evacuates over 20 ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor: Report

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Top Canadian Labor Union Joins Boycott Israel Campaign

Israeli Regime to Launch Huge Wargames Simulating Confrontation with Hezbollah

Israeli Regime Demolishes EU-Paid Brand New School for Palestinians

Iran Infiltrated into US Military, Has Documents showing US Supports ISIS: Senior Commander

Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

Sunday 1 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US days after professional athletes across the country challenged President Donald Trump’s derogatory remarks against African-American players.

US President Trump slammed players that sat down during the national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

Trump has called on NFL owners to sack the mostly black players who staged the protest. He also asked fans to boycott NFL games to increase pressure on the league to fire or suspend those players.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast," Trump wrote. "Fire or suspend!"

Thousands of people descended on the streets of Washington, DC, as the March for Black Women and the March for Racial Justice were staged simultaneously in the US capital Saturday.

Organizers described the event as a “rallying cry for justice for the victims of this violent system that disproportionately targets Black, Brown and Indigenous peoples.”

Several demonstrators also took a knee in front of Trump's DC Hotel. Others gathered in front of the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI headquarters.

The Saturday protest rally came as the US was facing a period of growing racial tensions amid an escalating active presence of white supremacist groups that led to the death of an anti-racist protester in August and several violent confrontations between demonstrators from opposing sides.

NFL players at games all over America choose to kneel during the National Anthem after Trump said he would 'love' to see them sacked.

The protestors chanted “Shame” and “No KKK, no fascist USA.” The demonstrators also engaged in offensive gestures toward the building.

Meanwhile, an opinion poll published on Friday by CBS News highlighted the increasing polarization within the US. It found that 52 percent of Americans disapprove of athletes staging protests during the national anthem -- but they also do not like Trump's handling of the issue.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump Racism US NFL African American

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
In Catalonia, Thousands Protest Spanish Attempts To Stop Referendum Vote
Iraqi Army Liberates More than 40 Villages in Hawija Area
Rohingya Children Heavily Traumatized by Myanmar Regime`s Atrocities, Suffering Refugee Camp Chaos
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji

Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji

Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital
Protesters march against white supremacy ahead of far-right `Free Speech Week`
Frontline of Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Bangladesh
North Koreans Hold Mass Rally Celebrate Leader`s `Dotard` Attack on Donald Trump with Street Parade