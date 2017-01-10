Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

Alwaght- Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US days after professional athletes across the country challenged President Donald Trump’s derogatory remarks against African-American players.

US President Trump slammed players that sat down during the national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

Trump has called on NFL owners to sack the mostly black players who staged the protest. He also asked fans to boycott NFL games to increase pressure on the league to fire or suspend those players.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast," Trump wrote. "Fire or suspend!"

Thousands of people descended on the streets of Washington, DC, as the March for Black Women and the March for Racial Justice were staged simultaneously in the US capital Saturday.

Organizers described the event as a “rallying cry for justice for the victims of this violent system that disproportionately targets Black, Brown and Indigenous peoples.”

Several demonstrators also took a knee in front of Trump's DC Hotel. Others gathered in front of the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI headquarters.

The Saturday protest rally came as the US was facing a period of growing racial tensions amid an escalating active presence of white supremacist groups that led to the death of an anti-racist protester in August and several violent confrontations between demonstrators from opposing sides.

The protestors chanted “Shame” and “No KKK, no fascist USA.” The demonstrators also engaged in offensive gestures toward the building.

Meanwhile, an opinion poll published on Friday by CBS News highlighted the increasing polarization within the US. It found that 52 percent of Americans disapprove of athletes staging protests during the national anthem -- but they also do not like Trump's handling of the issue.