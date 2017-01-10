Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 1 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

DRC Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, with 30 feared dead.

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr. Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Jazayeri announced.

Russian Warplanes Kill Over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russian air strikes in Syria between September 19-29 resulted in the deaths of 2,359 ISIS terrorists all over the war-torn country.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists Activists have launched a campaign to charged Myanmar rulers for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against Muslims in the country.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road The Syrian army have managed to secure ISIS-held Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor road after repelling a strong attack by the terrorist group, a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday.

Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region Iraqi central government is implementing an international flights into the country’s Kurdish region as it plans to control the borders of the autonomous region

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Police in Indian-Controlled Kashmir have attacked Shiite Muslims taking part in an annual Muharram mourning procession.

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6 At least six civilians were killed on Friday when a terrorist blew himself up near a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat Russia has roundly dismissed claims that Britain played a major role in crippling ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

60 Refugees Drowned off Bangladesh Coast in Yet another Tragedy of Rohingyas Alwaght- More than 60 fleeing Rohingya Muslims reportedly have been killed after their boat capsized in rough waters off Bangladesh.

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched the second phase of a large-scale operation to recapture the al-Hawijah city from ISIS terrorist group

UN Finally Calls on Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower Saudi Arabia’s impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistleblower has revealed.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Hassan Nasrallah

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

US Killed Killed 84 civilians in Syria’s Raqqa, Took no Precautions:HRW

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Iraq to Send Troops in Kurdish-Held Oil-Rich Region of Kirkuk

Venezuela Chides Trump for Acting Like World’s Emperor

Five Factors Making Israeli Military Weak

Iraqi MPs Urge Govt. to Deploy Troops to Defiant Kurdistan Region

Qatar Moving Closer to Iran after Saudi-Led Blockade: Foreign Minister

Russian Bombers Destroy Terrorists Bases in Syria’s Idlib, Deir ez-Zor

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore

US-Israel Pushing Kurdish Region Referendum Poll: Safavi

12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility

Iraq Demands Kurdistan Region Hands Over Airports to Avoid Embargo

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Iran Land Route Drastically Cuts Transportation Time, Cost to Qatar

Yemenis Launch Missile Attack on Saudi Army Base in Jizan

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Amnesty Slams US, UK Support for Repressive Bahraini Regime

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

Syria Hopes to Beat Iran to Reach Russia 2018 World Cup

US Plans Increased South China Sea Military Presence

Iran’s President Urges Myanmar to Stop Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Muslims

US Evacuates over 20 ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor: Report

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Top Canadian Labor Union Joins Boycott Israel Campaign

Israeli Regime to Launch Huge Wargames Simulating Confrontation with Hezbollah

Israeli Regime Demolishes EU-Paid Brand New School for Palestinians

Iran Infiltrated into US Military, Has Documents showing US Supports ISIS: Senior Commander

Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies

Sunday 1 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies

Nigeria in Crackdown on Shiite Muslims’ Muharram Ceremonies

Alwaght- Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

All of those arrested on Saturday were members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), whose leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is in jail.

The ceremonies were being held despite a ban by Sokoto state on the group’s activities.

The first ten days of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, mark the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time. The tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura, marks the day when Imam Hussein was martyred with 72 of his loyal companions. The historic event's message of resistance and rising up against tyranny has been key to the evolution of a culture which rejects abjection at any rate

"The Islamic Movement is highly dismayed when news emanated that Sokoto state Commissioner of justice has announced the ban on Shiite processions in the state," said an IMN spokesman.

"For the avoidance of any doubt we will like to remind the state government and the general public that all our processions have been peaceful throughout the history of the Islamic Movement. In fact, the last three processions held by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Sokoto metropolis were devoid of anything unpleasant and even enjoyed police protection as ordered by the constitution. Hence we are surprised by the anticipated public disorder as proclaimed by the commissioner," he added. Last year at least 16 Shiite Muslims were killed following attacks by security forces on the day of Ashura in different areas across the country.

Shiite Muslims in Nigeria participating at a mourning procession on the Day of Ashura

Meanwhile, IMN members have held a fresh protest in the capital Abuja, demanding the release of their jailed leader Sheikh Zakzaky.

Tensions between the Nigerian government and Shiite Muslims broke out in December 2015 in the city of Zaria in Kaduna state when the army killed over 1,000 innocent Muslims. During the incident, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria leader Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife were shot and badly wounded and thereafter detained by Nigerian security agencies. They are still being held incommunicado by security forces with their health rapidly deteriorating.

The massacre and continued persecution of Shiite Muslims continues amid a deafening silence by the UN which has ignored the crimes committed by the Nigerian regime against Muslims in the West African state.

Nigeria Shiite Muslims Sokoto Sheikh Zakzaky INM

