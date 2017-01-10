Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Hassan Nasrallah

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks

Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

DRC Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, with 30 feared dead.

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr. Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Jazayeri announced.

Russian Warplanes Kill Over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russian air strikes in Syria between September 19-29 resulted in the deaths of 2,359 ISIS terrorists all over the war-torn country.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists Activists have launched a campaign to charged Myanmar rulers for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against Muslims in the country.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road The Syrian army have managed to secure ISIS-held Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor road after repelling a strong attack by the terrorist group, a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday.

Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region Iraqi central government is implementing an international flights into the country’s Kurdish region as it plans to control the borders of the autonomous region

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Police in Indian-Controlled Kashmir have attacked Shiite Muslims taking part in an annual Muharram mourning procession.

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6 At least six civilians were killed on Friday when a terrorist blew himself up near a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat Russia has roundly dismissed claims that Britain played a major role in crippling ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

60 Refugees Drowned off Bangladesh Coast in Yet another Tragedy of Rohingyas Alwaght- More than 60 fleeing Rohingya Muslims reportedly have been killed after their boat capsized in rough waters off Bangladesh.

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched the second phase of a large-scale operation to recapture the al-Hawijah city from ISIS terrorist group

UN Finally Calls on Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower Saudi Arabia’s impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistleblower has revealed.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Hassan Nasrallah

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Hassan Nasrallah
Alwaght-The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

“ISIS is losing ground in both Iraq and Syria. It was created by the United States, and supported by Israel as well as their regional allies,” Nasrallah said in a televised address from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Saturday evening.

Sayyed Nasrallah described the latest ISIS attack on Syrian army and Hezbollah in Badiya as normal reaction to the Takfiri organization’s defeat, noting that the attack aimed at exhausting the allied forces of the axis of resistance.

“ISIS is incapable of regaining territory. The group is trying to exhaust the Syrian army in order to delay its end. However, this plan is ineffective because the decision to wipe out ISIS has been taken. Yes, there are a lot of sacrifices but this is the nature of the battle.”

Kurdish Secession bid threatens region

The Hezbollah leader touched on the potential breakaway of the Kurdistan region in Iraq saying such a move is a threat to the entire region. 

“We say to our beloved Kurds that this is not about deciding your fate, but about dividing the region according to sectarian and ethnic lines,” he said. “Regional nations bear the responsibility to confront this divisive scheme. There should not be any ethnic bias between Arabs, Kurds or Iranians. The problem is purely politically-motivated,” he added.

He stressed that wars and confrontations in the region “are in favor of Israel and the US, helping their weapons-manufacturing factories make a fortune.”

The Lebanese resistance leader called on people of the region to confront such scheme which echoes the “New Middle East”, which was plotted by former US president George W. Bush.

“The people of this region bear responsibility of confronting this scheme of division.”

Resistance strong

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Nasrallah said the Lebanese resistance movement was now in its strongest position and this is even acknowledged by Israel, stressing that the movement seeks to preserve national security and stability in the Arab country.

"Hezbollah is in its strongest position and even Israel also says that Hezbollah is the second military in the region," Nasrallah said.

He also warned of plots that certain foreign countries are hatching in order to plunge Lebanon into conflict.

He added that Hezbollah supports the incumbent Lebanese government led by President Michel Aoun, advising political parties and factions in the country to avoid defiance and avail themselves of dialogue in order to resolve local issues.

Israeli Violations

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, threatened that Hezbollah won’t keep mum on the latest Israeli regime's violations including spying devices planted the regime across Lebanese territories.

“Israeli spying devices which have been recently uncovered pose threat to Lebanon,” he said, adding: “We will not abandon our country; if this issue is not politically solved then we will deal with.”

“At Your Service O Imam Hussein”

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech stressing that the resistance won’t abandon its duties in defending the right and confronting the enemies of the Muslim Ummah (Nation), saying that Hezbollah will not withdraw from battlefields.

He recalled a quote by Imam Hussein’s AS companion Sa’d bin Abdullah al-Hanafi who told Imam Hussein AS a day before the epic day of Ashura battle in Karbala: “By Allah, I shall not leave you alone unless they kill me, burn me in fire and reduce me to ashes and blew it in the air. I am ready to meet the same fate seventy times till I am finished while supporting you.”

Sayyed Nasrallah echoed al-Hanfi’s quote, calling on Imam Hussein’s lovers to take part in Ashura processions on Sunday and chant the resonant call of “At Your Service O Imam Hussein”.

