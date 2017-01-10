Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Hassan Nasrallah

Alwaght-The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

“ISIS is losing ground in both Iraq and Syria. It was created by the United States, and supported by Israel as well as their regional allies,” Nasrallah said in a televised address from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Saturday evening.

Sayyed Nasrallah described the latest ISIS attack on Syrian army and Hezbollah in Badiya as normal reaction to the Takfiri organization’s defeat, noting that the attack aimed at exhausting the allied forces of the axis of resistance.

“ISIS is incapable of regaining territory. The group is trying to exhaust the Syrian army in order to delay its end. However, this plan is ineffective because the decision to wipe out ISIS has been taken. Yes, there are a lot of sacrifices but this is the nature of the battle.”

Kurdish Secession bid threatens region

The Hezbollah leader touched on the potential breakaway of the Kurdistan region in Iraq saying such a move is a threat to the entire region.

“We say to our beloved Kurds that this is not about deciding your fate, but about dividing the region according to sectarian and ethnic lines,” he said. “Regional nations bear the responsibility to confront this divisive scheme. There should not be any ethnic bias between Arabs, Kurds or Iranians. The problem is purely politically-motivated,” he added.

He stressed that wars and confrontations in the region “are in favor of Israel and the US, helping their weapons-manufacturing factories make a fortune.”

The Lebanese resistance leader called on people of the region to confront such scheme which echoes the “New Middle East”, which was plotted by former US president George W. Bush.

“The people of this region bear responsibility of confronting this scheme of division.”

Resistance strong

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Nasrallah said the Lebanese resistance movement was now in its strongest position and this is even acknowledged by Israel, stressing that the movement seeks to preserve national security and stability in the Arab country.

"Hezbollah is in its strongest position and even Israel also says that Hezbollah is the second military in the region," Nasrallah said.

He also warned of plots that certain foreign countries are hatching in order to plunge Lebanon into conflict.

He added that Hezbollah supports the incumbent Lebanese government led by President Michel Aoun, advising political parties and factions in the country to avoid defiance and avail themselves of dialogue in order to resolve local issues.

Israeli Violations

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, threatened that Hezbollah won’t keep mum on the latest Israeli regime's violations including spying devices planted the regime across Lebanese territories.

“Israeli spying devices which have been recently uncovered pose threat to Lebanon,” he said, adding: “We will not abandon our country; if this issue is not politically solved then we will deal with.”

“At Your Service O Imam Hussein”

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech stressing that the resistance won’t abandon its duties in defending the right and confronting the enemies of the Muslim Ummah (Nation), saying that Hezbollah will not withdraw from battlefields.

He recalled a quote by Imam Hussein’s AS companion Sa’d bin Abdullah al-Hanafi who told Imam Hussein AS a day before the epic day of Ashura battle in Karbala: “By Allah, I shall not leave you alone unless they kill me, burn me in fire and reduce me to ashes and blew it in the air. I am ready to meet the same fate seventy times till I am finished while supporting you.”

Sayyed Nasrallah echoed al-Hanfi’s quote, calling on Imam Hussein’s lovers to take part in Ashura processions on Sunday and chant the resonant call of “At Your Service O Imam Hussein”.