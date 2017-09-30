Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown

Alwaght- Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Activists said that Al-Biladi was directly arrested after finishing mourning processions in Manama and was detained in Bab Al-Bahrain police station. He was later transferred to Houra police station. Activists claim that his arrest came after he prayed for the release of detained eulogy reciter Mahdi Sahwan. In a related incident, the security authorities summoned on Friday (September 29, 2017) citer Ali Hammadi to "immediately" attend at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science in Hamad Town police station at Roundabout 17.

This campaign comes among wide security one launched by the authorities against the Shia majority in the country during this mourning month of Muharram.

The first ten days of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, mark the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time. The tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura, marks the day when Imam Hussein was martyred with 72 of his loyal companions. The historic event's message of resistance and rising up against tyranny has been key to the evolution of a culture which rejects abjection at any rate

Protest rallies in Bahrain have continued on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising started in the kingdom in 2011. The protesters are demanding that the Al Khalifah tyrannical dynasty relinquish power.

Scores of people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in a harsh crackdown which is backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Around 4000 Shiite Muslims have been incarcerated, including dozens of clerics and prominent political dissidents, languish behind bars for political reasons.