  Saturday 30 September 2017
Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown

Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

DRC Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, with 30 feared dead.

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr. Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Jazayeri announced.

Russian Warplanes Kill Over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russian air strikes in Syria between September 19-29 resulted in the deaths of 2,359 ISIS terrorists all over the war-torn country.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists Activists have launched a campaign to charged Myanmar rulers for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against Muslims in the country.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road The Syrian army have managed to secure ISIS-held Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor road after repelling a strong attack by the terrorist group, a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday.

Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region Iraqi central government is implementing an international flights into the country’s Kurdish region as it plans to control the borders of the autonomous region

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Police in Indian-Controlled Kashmir have attacked Shiite Muslims taking part in an annual Muharram mourning procession.

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6 At least six civilians were killed on Friday when a terrorist blew himself up near a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat Russia has roundly dismissed claims that Britain played a major role in crippling ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

60 Refugees Drowned off Bangladesh Coast in Yet another Tragedy of Rohingyas Alwaght- More than 60 fleeing Rohingya Muslims reportedly have been killed after their boat capsized in rough waters off Bangladesh.

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched the second phase of a large-scale operation to recapture the al-Hawijah city from ISIS terrorist group

UN Finally Calls on Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower Saudi Arabia’s impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistleblower has revealed.

China Vows to Protect Sovereignty amid Drums of War in Korean Peninsula China says its military will make all necessary preparations to protect national sovereignty and regional peace and stability amid mounting risk of war in Korean Peninsula.

12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility At least 12 Afghan police were killed and four wounded following a terrorist attack in the southern province of Kandahar claimed by Taliban terrorist group

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia

Saturday 30 September 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia

Somali and Turkish officials officially opening Turkey’s military training base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.
Alwaght- Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khyare, was joined by the Turkish army chief, General Hulusi Akar and other top officials during the opening ceremony on Saturday in the country’s capital, Mogadishu.

"My government and our Somali people will not forget this huge help by our Turkish brothers. This academy will help us train more troops," Khaire said at the inauguration ceremony.

For his part, Hulusi Akar said the Turkish government would "continue to support our Somali brothers until their country becomes militarily stronger".

Located south of Mogadishu, the training facility had been under construction for the last two years.

The facility is spread over 4 square kilometers (1.54 square miles) and has the capacity to train more than 1,500 troops at a time, according to the Somali government.

Turkish President Erdogan last year opened the country’s new embassy also in Mogadishu, the country’s largest diplomatic compound in the world.

The Horn of Africa region given its strategic location is a choice location for military bases by foreign powers. Neighboring Djibouti for instance hosts bases for China, France and Japan. Neighboring Eritrea also hosts military bases for the Israeli regime.

The Turkish military base which is touted as the biggest military base in the Horn of Africa was deployed to up to 200 military trainers who will reportedly take the training of the Somali soldiers.

Its planned that the new training center will have the capability to train 1000 soldiers at a time. Somalia was plunged into anarchy in the early 1990s following the toppling of military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. Over the past decade the country has been targeted by al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliated al-Shabab Takfiri terrorist group.

Al Shabab regularly carries out attacks  in the country despites the presences of African Union Peace Keeping Mission, AMISOM, which is made up of about 22,000 military personnel from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and other African countries to support Somalia’s government and army.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Somalia Turkey Military Bases Al Shabab Erdogan

