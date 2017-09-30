DRC Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead

Alwaght-A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, killing its 12 crew members, the defense minister said.

“I confirm that a military aircraft crashed this morning,” said Defense Minister Crispin Atama Tabe. “All 12 members of the crew died.” Unconfirmed reports say the plane was carrying between 20-30 people including Russian crew members.

According to an army officer who witnessed the incident, the cargo plane caught fire shortly after taking off from Kinshasa’s N‘djili Airport and crashed in a nearby reserve controlled by the military’s elite Republican Guard units.

The officer, who asked not to be named, said that there were both Congolese and foreigners among the dead. An agent at Congo’s aviation agency, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the plane was an Antonov 12 destined for the eastern city of Bukavu.

Lambert Mende, a government spokesperson, confirmed the crash of the Antonov cargo plane after take-off from Kinshasa's Ndjili International Airport based on reports from airport officials.

"The military cargo plane crashed around 7:30am (06:30 GMT), a few minutes after taking off from the airport," Georges Tabora, director of the airport, said in a statement.

The aircraft experienced a technical problem shortly after take-off and lost radio contact with the control tower, Tabora said, adding that all 10 crew members aboard died in the incident. Air accidents are relatively frequent in DRC due to lax safety standards.