  Saturday 30 September 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter, Amid Muharram Crackdown

Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

DRC Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, with 30 feared dead.

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr. Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Jazayeri announced.

Russian Warplanes Kill Over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russian air strikes in Syria between September 19-29 resulted in the deaths of 2,359 ISIS terrorists all over the war-torn country.

Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists Activists have launched a campaign to charged Myanmar rulers for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against Muslims in the country.

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam Every year on the 10th of Muharram in the Islamic calendar, millions of Shiite Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad.

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road The Syrian army have managed to secure ISIS-held Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor road after repelling a strong attack by the terrorist group, a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday.

Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region Iraqi central government is implementing an international flights into the country’s Kurdish region as it plans to control the borders of the autonomous region

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Police in Indian-Controlled Kashmir have attacked Shiite Muslims taking part in an annual Muharram mourning procession.

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6 At least six civilians were killed on Friday when a terrorist blew himself up near a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat Russia has roundly dismissed claims that Britain played a major role in crippling ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

60 Refugees Drowned off Bangladesh Coast in Yet another Tragedy of Rohingyas Alwaght- More than 60 fleeing Rohingya Muslims reportedly have been killed after their boat capsized in rough waters off Bangladesh.

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched the second phase of a large-scale operation to recapture the al-Hawijah city from ISIS terrorist group

UN Finally Calls on Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower Saudi Arabia’s impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistleblower has revealed.

China Vows to Protect Sovereignty amid Drums of War in Korean Peninsula China says its military will make all necessary preparations to protect national sovereignty and regional peace and stability amid mounting risk of war in Korean Peninsula.

12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility At least 12 Afghan police were killed and four wounded following a terrorist attack in the southern province of Kandahar claimed by Taliban terrorist group

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr.

Saturday 30 September 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr.
Alwaght- Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri announced.

Brigadier General Jazayeri has been quoted as saying that the commanders of Iran’s Armed Forces held a meeting on Saturday chaired by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

In the session, the territorial integrity of Iraq and the illegality of the independence referendum in northern Iraq were highlighted, he said.

The commander added that necessary decisions were taken to establish security along the common borders and to receive forces of Iraq’s central government deployed to border terminals.

It was also agreed that the Iranian armed forces and some units of the Iraqi army hold war games along the common border in coming days, he went on to say.

He added that the meeting was “in line with the declared policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help maintain Iraq’s solidarity and territorial integrity and following a request by the central Iraqi government for cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran on the establishment of the central government’s authority on the two countries’ border terminals.”

Jazayeri emphasized that participants at the meeting once again stressed the importance of safeguarding Iraq’s territorial integrity and voiced their opposition to the “illegal” referendum held in the northern Kurdistan region.

They also adopted the “necessary decisions to establish security along borders and receive forces of the Iraqi central government to be deployed at border posts,” he added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq defied international and regional opposition and held a non-binding referendum on September 25 on secession from the central government in Baghdad.

Neighboring states especially Iran and Turkey have warned that the plebiscite would compound the problems of the country, which is already busy with counterterrorism operations against ISIS.

