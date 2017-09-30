Myanmar Rulers Accountable for Muslim Ethnic Cleansing: Activists

Alwaght-Activists have launched a campaign to charged Myanmar rulers for perpetrating ethnic cleansing against Muslims in the country.

Activists have launched a crowdfunding bid to hold Myanmar's leaders accountable under international law for the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Rohingya Muslim .

Over half a million of the country's Rohingya minority have fled to Bangladesh after Rohingya insurgent attacks against police posts led to a massive retaliation by the Myanmar’s military. The United Nations has accused the army of "textbook ethnic cleansing" to push the Rohingya out of Myanmar, and rights groups allege the army has committed crimes against humanity.

Hussein Mohamed and Najma Maxamed have launched a crowdfunding campaign in Britain to get leading human rights lawyers to begin building the legal case to Myanmar’s Burma's leaders to account at the International Criminal Court.

They started the campaign after becoming frustrated with the lack of action concerning the Rohingya Muslim crisis, and have already gathered over 400,000 signatures for a petition in support of their campaign.

Mohamed, who helped launch the campaign, added: “We started this campaign because nothing is being done to hold the leaders of Myanmar to account. The world is horrified but that horror is not enough. This campaign is for people who want to have a real impact and begin the process of getting justice for those women, children and families that have been killed, traumatized and displaced."

The ethnic cleansing and refugee exodus is the biggest challenge the regime of Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has faced since it came to power last year in a transition from nearly 50 years of military rule. Activists have called for Suu Kyi to be stripped of the ‘peace’ prize.

Renewed crisis erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, over 6,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.