Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Alwaght- The Syrian army have managed to secure ISIS-held Palmyra to Deir ez-Zor road after repelling a strong attack by the terrorist group, a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday.

Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor road is a major supply route from territories under control of government to the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor, where was sieged by ISIS terrorist group since almost three years ago and Syrian army forces backed by allies forces broken the blockade early on September.

ISIS terrorist group’s assault, which began on Thursday, was the first major counterattack against the Syrian army and its allies since they broke through a swathe of territory to reach the city of Deir ez-Zor.

“The Syrian army and its allies completely secured the Deir ez-Zor-Palmyra highway after foiling the intense attack,” the Hezbollah media unit said.

“The highway has become passable for traffic in both directions to and from Deir ez-Zor,” the media concluded.