Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region

Alwaght- Iraqi central government is implementing an international flights ban into the country’s Kurdish region as it plans to control the borders of the autonomous region in coordination with Iran and Turkey.

The Iraqi government is asserting its authority after the Kurdish region defied regional and international opposition and went ahead to organize a vote for secession from Iraq last Monday.

The flights ban came into force at 6pm (15:00 GMT) on Friday. Foreign airlines suspended flights to the region's Erbil and Sulaimaniya, obeying a notice from the government in Baghdad, which controls Iraqi air space.

Domestic flights are still allowed, so travelers are expected to travel to Kurdistan mostly via Baghdad's airport, which will come under strain from the extra traffic.

Erbil airport was busier than usual on Friday as passengers scrambled to catch the last flights out.

Meanwhile, Iraq plans to take control of the borders of its autonomous Kurdistan region “in coordination” with Iran and Turkey, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The statement did not give more detail or indicate specifically whether Iraqi forces were planning to move toward the external border posts controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) from the Iranian and Turkish side. KRG has refused to relinquish control of its border crossings to the Iraqi government.

Following the vote, Iraq, Iran and Turkey demanded that the Kurdistan region relinquish control over its external border crossings with Turkey, Iran and Syria.

With the exception of the Israeli regime, all major regional and international parties have voiced serious concerns over the secessionist move, saying it would compound the problems of the country, which is already busy with counterterrorism operations against ISIS group.