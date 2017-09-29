Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Alwaght- Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime’s military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Speaking to Al-Massirah TV channel, Deputy spokesman for the Yemeni Army, Colonel Azizi Rashed referred to the Israeli regime's role in the war imposed by Saudi Arabia on Yemenis and said the regime's bases can be targeted. The Israeli regime currently has established very large military bases in the African state.

Rashed echoed the latest speech by the leader of Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houth, who said that the Yemeni missile can reach everywhere in Saudi Arabia, UAE and areas which lie to the west of the Red Sea.

The commander also emphasized that in the near future, the Yemeni ballistic missiles can target the Israeli entity's ports.

Yemeni resistance forces have on several times successfully hit Saudi positions with various homegrown missiles, including “Qaher-1”, which has a range of 500 kilometers, and “Borkan-1” and "Borkan-2".

In February this year, Ansarullah movement leader blasted Washington and Tel Aviv for supporting the Riyadh government in its ongoing attacks on the Yemeni civilians.

"Saudi Arabia is the main tool for the attacks on Yemen, while the US and the Zionist regime of Israel are behind the assaults," al-Houthi said while condemning the Saudi attacks on the Yemeni civilians. He pointed out that Saudi Arabia is in cahoots with Israeli regime, and therefore considers anyone opposing the policies of the Tel Aviv regime as its own enemy.

Since March 25, 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out airstrikes against Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Over 13,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.