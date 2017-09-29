Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 September 2017
Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Yemeni army has warned that Israeli regime military bases in neighboring Eritrea’s islands of Fatma and Dahlak are within the reach of its missiles.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Police in Indian-Controlled Kashmir have attacked Shiite Muslims taking part in an annual Muharram mourning procession.

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6 At least six civilians were killed on Friday when a terrorist blew himself up near a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat Russia has roundly dismissed claims that Britain played a major role in crippling ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

60 Refugees Drowned off Bangladesh Coast in Yet another Tragedy of Rohingyas Alwaght- More than 60 fleeing Rohingya Muslims reportedly have been killed after their boat capsized in rough waters off Bangladesh.

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched the second phase of a large-scale operation to recapture the al-Hawijah city from ISIS terrorist group

UN Finally Calls on Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower Saudi Arabia’s impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistleblower has revealed.

China Vows to Protect Sovereignty amid Drums of War in Korean Peninsula China says its military will make all necessary preparations to protect national sovereignty and regional peace and stability amid mounting risk of war in Korean Peninsula.

12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility At least 12 Afghan police were killed and four wounded following a terrorist attack in the southern province of Kandahar claimed by Taliban terrorist group

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase The German military has completed its withdrawal from Turkey’s Incirlik airbase, amid a deepening row between the two NATO military alliance countries.

Zarif Slams Trump’s Anti-Iran Remarks Saying Govt. Drives Legitimacy from People Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the US double standards towards Iran and said Donald Trump brands Iran as a dictatorship while Washington’s allies in the West Asian region "haven’t seen a ballot box in their countries," emphasizing that the Islamic Republic derives its legitimacy and mandate from the people.

Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum Top Iranian and Iraqi military commanders have met and held talks following a controversial referendum in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore Office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Thursday Turkey has agreed to deal only with the Iraqi government on crude oil exports

Amnesty Calls on UN to Impose Arm Embargo on Myanmar amid Genocide on Muslims Amnesty International has called on the United Nations Security Council impose a “comprehensive arms embargo” on Myanmar as regime of the Buddhist country is systematically committing ethnic cleansing against minority Rohingya Muslims.

Israel Goes on Selling Arms to Myanmar despite Regime’s Genocide on Muslims Israeli regime continues to sell ammunition to Myanmar despite “Ethnic Cleansing” and “Genocide” the Buddhist regime is committing against majority Rohingya Muslims

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs US-led coalition warplanes have used internationally-prohibited white phosphorus bombs in attacking neighborhoods in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor leaving civilians dead.

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition The International Police Organization (Interpol) has approved the State of Palestine as a member despite strong opposition from the US and the Israeli regime.

Venezuelan Army to Defend Country amid US Threats: President Maduro Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the country’s armed forces to ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and people amid threats by US.

Friday 29 September 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Yemenis infected with cholera receiving treatment

The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.
Alwaght- The cholera outbreak in war-battered Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the impoverished Arab state.

According to international charity organization Oxfam, the number of cholera-related deaths in Yemen has now surpassed 2,100, while a whopping 755,000 suspected cases have been registered since April 27, making the epidemic “the worst in history”.

“Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and it is getting even worse. More than two years of war have created ideal conditions for the disease to spread,” Nigel Timmins, Oxfam’s Humanitarian Director, said in a statement.

“The war has pushed the country to the edge of famine, forced millions from their homes, virtually destroyed the already weak health services and hampered efforts to respond to the cholera outbreak.”

The collapse of the medical system has allowed cholera to balloon across the entire country. Aid organizations are struggling to reach people in remote, recently hit areas, and critical medical as well as food supply lines are being strangled by the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen’s airspace and ports.

Less than half of the country’s medical centers are still functional, 14.5 million people don’t have regular access to clean water, and in several provinces health and sanitation workers are still going to work despite not receiving their pay for a year.

While it is easily preventable and treatable in hygienic conditions, cholera can kill the old, young and otherwise sick in hours if fluids are not replaced.

Cholera cases to reach a million

Meanwhile, International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is a “catastrophe”, and cholera cases could reach a million by the end of the year. “The situation has really evolved in a very dramatic way and I think that it’s nothing short of a catastrophe,” Alexandre Faite, the head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen told a news briefing in Geneva.

The Saudi-led coalition started a bloody aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

Children are major victims of Saudi-led war on Yemen

Independent estimates put the death toll of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen at over 13,000 mostly civilians including women, children and the elderly

The organization went on to point out that the country’s ongoing armed conflict, which has just entered its fourth year, had created “ideal conditions” for the spread of the disease.

70 Percent of Yemenis need aid

On Thursday, the UN, too, warned that Yemen was now home to the “world’s largest humanitarian crisis”, with nearly 70 percent of the country’s population in need of aid.

“Some 7.3 million people [in Yemen] are on the brink of famine,” Kate Gilmore, UN deputy high commissioner for human rights, told the UN’s Human Rights Council in Geneva.

According to Gilmore, almost 19 million of Yemen’s total population of 27.4 million “are in need of humanitarian assistance, including 10.3 million in acute need”.

Since April, Gilmore said, over three million people had been forced to flee their homes as a direct result of the ongoing conflict between the Shia Houthi militia group and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government.

The Saudi-led aggression has also virtually destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and put seven million of the 27-million strong population on the brink of famine.

Yemen Saudi Arabia epidemic Cholera

