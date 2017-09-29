UN Finally wants Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims

Alwaght-The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

The call was made on Thursday during UN Security Council’s first open meeting on Myanmar since 2009 that government.

Speaking during the session, The UN secretary general, António Guterres, has urged Myanmar’s authorities to immediately end military operations that have sent more than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh, calling the crisis “the world’s fastest developing refugee emergency and a humanitarian and human rights nightmare”.

Guterres warned that the humanitarian crisis was a breeding ground for radicalization, criminals and traffickers. And he said the broader crisis “has generated multiple implications for neighboring states and the larger region, including the risk of inter-communal strife”.

He added that the Myanmar regime must also allow “unfettered access” for humanitarian aid and ensure “the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return” of all those who sought refuge across the border.

Guterres previously called the Rohingya crisis “ethnic cleansing”. He didn’t use those words on Thursday but he referred to “a deeply disturbing pattern to the violence and ensuing large movements of an ethnic group from their homes”.

The current crisis erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, over 6,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.