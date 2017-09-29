Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition

Alwaght- Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

The Syrian foreign ministry has written to the UN Security Council and referred to recent crimes of the coalition on civilians and infrastructure in Syria during the past several months. Damascus pointed to the recent US crime which took place on Wednesday, when coalition’s warplanes shelled al-Sout town in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor with the internationally-banned white phosphorus, resulting in the loos of lives of a number of civilians and leaving others injured.

Damascus says a day before, the Washington’s air force committed a massacre in Markada town to the south of Hasaka city, killing Syrian civilians, including two women, and 6 members of an Iraqi family that had moved to Hasaka from Mosul.

Condemning the coalition’s attacks as “war crimes and crimes against humanity”, Syria expressed regret that some countries that claim to respect human rights and the international law are acting members of this coalition.

Syria also said countries in the US-led coalition, which claim to defend human rights, continue shed the blood of Syrian civilians.

The Syrian government also renewed also its demand that the Security Council take immediate action to stop the “barbarous crimes” and “gross violations” of the international humanitarian law and the international human rights law repeatedly committed by the coalition.

The US-led coalition has been conducting air raids against what are said to be ISIS positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

But the strikes have on many occasions resulted in civilian casualties and failed to fulfill their declared aim of countering terrorism.