Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia's impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistle-blower has revealed.

In his latest Twitter post, prominent Saudi activist known as Mujtahid says that major political, social and economic changes are expected to take place in Saudi Arabia adding that the authorities will arrest all those who stand against the alleged reforms.

Mujtahid quoted a US advisor, involved in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 project, as saying that change is coming in the kingdom.

This change requires Crown Prince Mohamamd Bin Salman’s monopolization of power on the political level, secularizing the kingdom on the social level, and selling Aramco firm on the economical level, Mujtahid said, citing the US advisor.

He revealed the plan is being implemented through coordination with the US, the Israeli regime, Egypt and UAE. Mujtahid noted that all these countries and the Israeli entity back Saudi Arabia repression and crackdown on all those who reject Bin Salman’s monopolization of power.

Mujtahid, who is believed to be a member of or have a well-connected source in the royal family, pointed out that the arrests which were made recently represents an early stage of this plan of change.

In a decree issued on Tuesday, Saudi King Salman ruled that women will be allowed to drive cars next year, a move which will end the kingdom’s infamous status as the only country in the world where it is forbidden for women to drive car. The move is seen as part of Bin Salman's attempt to gain popularity in the kingdom amid simmering discontent in the kingdom after recent arrest of clerics.

Reports of the impending changes come amid widespread speculation that King Salman intends to abdicate in favor of Crown Prince Mohammed.