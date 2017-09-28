China Vows to Protect Sovereignty amid Drums of War in Korean Peninsula

Alwaght- China says its military will make all necessary preparations to protect national sovereignty and regional peace and stability amid mounting risk of war in Korean Peninsula.

Speaking on Thursday, China’s Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said that the Chinese military will make all necessary preparations to protect national sovereignty and regional peace and stability, when asked about the risk of conflict on the Korean peninsula.

The Defense Ministry spokesman made the comments at a monthly briefing in Beijing when asked what preparations China was making in case a war breaks out.

Wu also reiterated China’s view that the issue should be resolved via talks, not military means, which he said were not an option to resolve tension

He added that China has made "enormous" efforts to help address the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

"The core of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue is the conflict between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea-DPRK-(the official name of North Korea) and the United States," Wu said at a press conference.

"We hope countries concerned can take a responsible attitude and make remarks aimed at easing tensions and do something concrete," Wu said, asking those countries to look to themselves before criticizing China.

Meanwhile, China has ordered all North Korean companies to stop doing business in the country.

After the UN Security Council passed new sanctions two weeks ago, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said North Korean firms and joint ventures in China would be closed within 120 days.

Following North Korea's sixth and largest nuclear test this month, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to expand sanctions on Pyongyang. It has halted the country’s textile exports and capped fuel supplies.

Recently tension has been escalating between the US and North Korea. Washington and Pyongyang have exchanged a series of threats, vowing to destroy one another.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened to launch a nuclear strike against Washington after President Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if it attacks the US or its allies.

The current tense Korean Peninsula situation started following increased provocations by the US which includes military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.