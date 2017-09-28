12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility

Alwaght- At least 12 Afghan police were killed and four wounded following a terrorist attack in the southern province of Kandahar claimed by Taliban terrorist group

Abdul Bari Baryalai, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the attack took place in Maruf district, bordering Pakistan.

He added that terrorists drove a Humvee packed with explosives into a police checkpoint late on Wednesday leading to the fatalities.

The provincial police spokesman Zia Durani said the terrorists rammed a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) into a military base, leaving at least twelve dead.

The Taliban insurgents group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terror attack comes as the Taliban insurgents have stepped up their insurgency activities in Kandahar province where the security situation had relatively improved during the recent years.

The growing insurgency in Kandahar comes amid deteriorating security situation in the key southern provinces including Helmand which lies close to Kandahar province.

The attack, in one of the Taliban’s heartlands, underlines the threats faced by Afghan security forces, notably police units on the front lines of the battle against terrorists and militants who control or contest about 40 percent of Afghanistan.

The incident came on the same day that militants attacked Kabul airport while US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was visiting the Afghan capital.

Afghanistan is experiencing increased incidents of insecurity despite the presence of US-led NATO forces in the country.