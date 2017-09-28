Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum

Alwaght- Top Iranian and Iraqi military commanders have met and held talks following a controversial referendum in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Wednesday received his Iraqi counterpart Major General Othman al-Ghanmi, who arrived in Tehran at the head of a military delegation earlier in the day.

The issue of terrorism, the Kurdish independence vote and matters of mutual interest were among the major topics discussed in the meeting between the top military officials.

During the meeting, Baqeri hailed the latest achievements gained by the Iraqi army in the fight against terrorists.

“We are so pleased that the Iraqi nation and army have made great gains in the battle against terrorists and have crushed the Takfiris,” he said.

The Iraqi official, for his part, said that Iraq was targeted by Takfiri terrorism, adding, however, that most of the territories held by Takfiri militants had been liberated.

He reiterated that Iraq would continue its fight against terrorism until the ultimate defeat of the terrorists.

Ghanmi also praised Iran’s full support for Iraq, particularly in hard times.

Separately on Wednesday, Baqeri met with senior military and political officials from Turkey, during which the two sides discussed a variety of issues, including the Kurdish referendum in Iraq.

Baqeri told reporters after the meeting that both the Iranian and Turkish sides were concerned that the Kurdish vote in Iraq could lead to tensions in the Arab country, the repercussions of which could haunt regional countries.

Iran and Turkey have voiced strong opposition to any move toward Kurdish secession with Iraq and Turkey already holding joint military drills after the plebiscite.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's government does not recognize Monday's independence vote, which it says is an unconstitutional attempt by the Kurds to exert greater control over the country's oil revenues and disputed territory such as Kirkuk.