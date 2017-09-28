Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 29 September 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

Suu Kyi Burying Heads in Sand over Myanmar’s Genocide on Rohingya: Amnesty Amnesty International has slammed Myanmar’s de facto leader over her support for the Buddhist regime that according to the UN is committing act of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims.

UN Finally wants Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims

UN Finally wants Myanmar to End Persecution of Muslims

The UN has finally broken its silence and demanded that the Myanmar regime stops with immediate effect the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in the country.

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition Syria has demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower Saudi Arabia’s impending changes will be implemented in coordination with the Israeli regime and the United States, a whistleblower has revealed.

China Vows to Protect Sovereignty amid Drums of War in Korean Peninsula China says its military will make all necessary preparations to protect national sovereignty and regional peace and stability amid mounting risk of war in Korean Peninsula.

12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility At least 12 Afghan police were killed and four wounded following a terrorist attack in the southern province of Kandahar claimed by Taliban terrorist group

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase The German military has completed its withdrawal from Turkey’s Incirlik airbase, amid a deepening row between the two NATO military alliance countries.

Zarif Slams Trump’s Anti-Iran Remarks Saying Govt. Drives Legitimacy from People Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the US double standards towards Iran and said Donald Trump brands Iran as a dictatorship while Washington’s allies in the West Asian region "haven’t seen a ballot box in their countries," emphasizing that the Islamic Republic derives its legitimacy and mandate from the people.

Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum Top Iranian and Iraqi military commanders have met and held talks following a controversial referendum in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore Office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Thursday Turkey has agreed to deal only with the Iraqi government on crude oil exports

Amnesty Calls on UN to Impose Arm Embargo on Myanmar amid Genocide on Muslims Amnesty International has called on the United Nations Security Council impose a “comprehensive arms embargo” on Myanmar as regime of the Buddhist country is systematically committing ethnic cleansing against minority Rohingya Muslims.

Israel Goes on Selling Arms to Myanmar despite Regime’s Genocide on Muslims Israeli regime continues to sell ammunition to Myanmar despite “Ethnic Cleansing” and “Genocide” the Buddhist regime is committing against majority Rohingya Muslims

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs US-led coalition warplanes have used internationally-prohibited white phosphorus bombs in attacking neighborhoods in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor leaving civilians dead.

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition The International Police Organization (Interpol) has approved the State of Palestine as a member despite strong opposition from the US and the Israeli regime.

Venezuelan Army to Defend Country amid US Threats: President Maduro Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the country’s armed forces to ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and people amid threats by US.

Russia Completes Disposal of Chemical Weapons, Urges US to Take Similar Measures Russian President Vladimir Putin says unlike Russia, the US is not observing its own pledge to dispose of its chemical weapons arsenal.

Eastern Libya Bars US Citizens in Trump Travel Ban Retaliation A government based in eastern Libya said on Wednesday it would bar entry to US citizens after Trump’s administration included Libya in a new travel ban.

Iraq to Send Troops in Kurdish-Held Oil-Rich Region of Kirkuk Iraq’s parliament has granted permission to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send troops to the Kurdish-held region of Kirkuk and take control of its oil fields.

Iran’s Leader Joins Nation in Bidding Farewell to Military Adviser Killed in Syria Leader of the Islamic Revolution joined the Iranian nation in paying tribute Mohsen Hojaji, a young IRGC adviser beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in Syria.

Venezuela Chides Trump for Acting Like World’s Emperor Venezuela’s Foreign Minister has accused United States President Donald Trump of acting like “the world’s emperor”.

Nigeria in Crackdown on Shiite Muslims’ Muharram Ceremonies Shiite Muslims in Nigeria have demanded that authorities stop ongoing crackdown on worshipers participating in mourning ceremonies during the Month of Muharram.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum

Thursday 28 September 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum

Alwaght- Top Iranian and Iraqi military commanders have met and held talks following a controversial referendum in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. 

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Wednesday received his Iraqi counterpart Major General Othman al-Ghanmi, who arrived in Tehran at the head of a military delegation earlier in the day.

The issue of terrorism, the Kurdish independence vote and matters of mutual interest were among the major topics discussed in the meeting between the top military officials.

During the meeting, Baqeri hailed the latest achievements gained by the Iraqi army in the fight against terrorists.

We are so pleased that the Iraqi nation and army have made great gains in the battle against terrorists and have crushed the Takfiris,” he said.

The Iraqi official, for his part, said that Iraq was targeted by Takfiri terrorism, adding, however, that most of the territories held by Takfiri militants had been liberated.

He reiterated that Iraq would continue its fight against terrorism until the ultimate defeat of the terrorists.

Ghanmi also praised Iran’s full support for Iraq, particularly in hard times.

Separately on Wednesday, Baqeri met with senior military and political officials from Turkey, during which the two sides discussed a variety of issues, including the Kurdish referendum in Iraq.

Baqeri told reporters after the meeting that both the Iranian and Turkish sides were concerned that the Kurdish vote in Iraq could lead to tensions in the Arab country, the repercussions of which could haunt regional countries.  

Iran and Turkey have voiced strong opposition to any move toward Kurdish secession with Iraq and Turkey already holding joint military drills after the plebiscite.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's government does not recognize Monday's independence vote, which it says is an unconstitutional attempt by the Kurds to exert greater control over the country's oil revenues and disputed territory such as Kirkuk.

 

