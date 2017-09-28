Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore

Alwaght- Office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Thursday Turkey has agreed to deal only with the Iraqi government on crude oil exports.

In a phone call with Abadi, Turkish Prime Minister Binali “Yildirim confirmed the support of his country to all decisions” taken or sought by the Iraqi government after the independence referendum held in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday, Reuters cited Abadi’s office saying in a statement.

Among these measures, the statement mentioned “restricting oil export (operations) to the Iraqi government.”

The news came after Iraqi Kurdistan region, despite regional and international opposition, held an independence referendum on 25 September.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the referendum on support for independence for Iraqi Kurdistan next door risks sparking an "ethnic war" in the region.

In a speech at the presidential palace in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated that all options, including the military, are on the table to protect Turkey's security.