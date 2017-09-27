US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Alwaght- US-led coalition warplanes have used internationally-prohibited white phosphorus bombs in an illegal attack on neighborhoods in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor countryside leaving a number of civilians dead.

Syrian media and security sources said that the warplanes of the international coalition led by the US shelled with white phosphorus-loaded bombs the outskirts of al-Sour town in the northeastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor province, and that 3 civilians were killed in the aggression.

Five other people were injured and private and public properties of unknown value destroyed during the illegal airstrike.

The use of white phosphorus bombs against civilians was banned by signatory countries in the 1980 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons Protocol III. The white phosphorus bomb is a chemical weapon that can cause severe burns to civilians.

The development came only a day after at least nine civilians lost their lives in US-led airstrikes against the town of Markadah, located nearly 100 kilometers south of the northeastern city of Hasakah.

Informed sources said two women and a six-member Iraqi family, who had escaped fighting in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, were among the victims of the attacks.

The US-led coalition claims to be fighting ISIS in Syria but the Syrian government rejects such assertions and on the contrary blames the US of backing terrorists, including ISIS in the country. US-led airstrikes in Syria are carried out illegally without the authorization of the government in Damascus.

Last month, Syria urged the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in keeping the international peace and security and halting the crimes of the international coalition led by the US against the innocent Syrian civilians.