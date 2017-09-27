Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Alwaght- The International Police Organization (Interpol) has approved the State of Palestine as a member despite strong opposition from the United States and Israeli regime.

Palestine was admitted alongside Solomon Islands during the organizations meeting in China, overcoming the sharp opposition from the United States and Israeli regime, who refuse to recognize the existence of Palestine as a state.

“The State of Palestine and the Solomon Islands are now INTERPOL member countries,” Interpol tweeted.

Palestinian membership was approved by 75 to 24 votes, with 34 abstentions.

Tel Aviv and Washington had both attempted to delay the vote for another year, but their petitions were denied. They opposed the measure, arguing that Palestine is “not a state.”

“This victory was made possible because of the principled position of the majority of Interpol members,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said in a statement.

"Palestine's membership is the outcome of members defending this organization's raison d'etre and advancing its core values, and a clear rejection of attempts at cynical manipulation and political bullying," al-Malki added.

The Palestinian Authority was upgraded to a “non-member state,” from its previous status as an “entity,” in 2012. It was also approved as a UNESCO member in 2011, in a move that was bitterly opposed by the US and the Israeli regime.