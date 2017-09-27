Iran’s Leader Joins Nation in Bidding Farewell to Military Adviser Killed in Syria

Alwaght-Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday joined the Iranian nation in paying tribute Mohsen Hojaji, a young Islamic Revolution Guards Corps adviser beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in Syria.

At the beginning of the funeral procession in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei, accompanied by the country’s top military commanders, prayed near Hojaji’s Iranian-flag-wrapped casket.

The Leader also met with Hojaji’s family, expressing gratitude for their steadfastness in their cause.

Tens of thousands of people in Tehran have attended the mass funeral, which has begun from Imam Hussein AS square in downtown Tehran.

Since the martyrdom of 25-year-old Mohsen Hojaji, many Iranian artists have memorialized his death in videos and paintings.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement on August 31 received the body of Hojaji from ISIS based on a ceasefire deal between the two sides.

The transfer of Lebanon’s captured soldiers and two martyrs, as well as the body of Martyr Hojaji, took place after the buses carrying ISIS terrorists and their families arrived in the ancient city of Palmyra in Homs Province, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, Hojaji’s body lied in state at Imam Reza AS Shrine in the holy Iranian city of Mashhad, where throngs of mourners paid homage to the martyr.

Martyr Hojaji will be buried in his hometown of Najafabad in Isfahan Province in central Iran, following another funeral procession on Thursday.

Soon after Hojaji’s martyrdom, IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani said Iranian forces would not rest until they have taken out every last terrorist from the face of the Muslim world.