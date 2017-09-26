Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 28 September 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Opposition Party Slams Bahraini Regime Crackdown on Centuries-Old Muharram Mourning Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s largest opposition group has slammed the regime’s continued attacks on Muharram mourning manifestation.

US to Discredit Itself Globally by Reneging on Iran Nuclear Deal: President Rouhani Iranian President says the US will discredit itself globally and lose credibility if it reneges on a nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran.

Suu Kyi Burying Heads in Sand over Myanmar’s Genocide on Rohingya: Amnesty Amnesty International has slammed Myanmar’s de facto leader over her support for the Buddhist regime that according to the UN is committing act of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims.

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

US-led coalition warplanes have used internationally-prohibited white phosphorus bombs in attacking neighborhoods in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor leaving civilians dead.

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition The International Police Organization (Interpol) has approved the State of Palestine as a member despite strong opposition from the US and the Israeli regime.

Venezuelan Army to Defend Country amid US Threats: President Maduro Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the country’s armed forces to ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and people amid threats by US.

Russia Completes Disposal of Chemical Weapons, Urges US to Take Similar Measures Russian President Vladimir Putin says unlike Russia, the US is not observing its own pledge to dispose of its chemical weapons arsenal.

Eastern Libya Bars US Citizens in Trump Travel Ban Retaliation A government based in eastern Libya said on Wednesday it would bar entry to US citizens after Trump’s administration included Libya in a new travel ban.

Iraq to Send Troops in Kurdish-Held Oil-Rich Region of Kirkuk Iraq’s parliament has granted permission to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to send troops to the Kurdish-held region of Kirkuk and take control of its oil fields.

Iran’s Leader Joins Nation in Bidding Farewell to Military Adviser Killed in Syria Leader of the Islamic Revolution joined the Iranian nation in paying tribute Mohsen Hojaji, a young IRGC adviser beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in Syria.

Venezuela Chides Trump for Acting Like World’s Emperor Venezuela’s Foreign Minister has accused United States President Donald Trump of acting like “the world’s emperor”.

Nigeria in Crackdown on Shiite Muslims’ Muharram Ceremonies Shiite Muslims in Nigeria have demanded that authorities stop ongoing crackdown on worshipers participating in mourning ceremonies during the Month of Muharram.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds Palestinian resistance movements praised heroic operation which took place Tuesday near al-Quds (Jerusalem) and killed three Israeli occupation forces.

Iraq Demands Kurdistan Region Hands Over Airports to Avoid Embargo The central Iraqi government has asked the autonomous Kurdish region to hand over international border posts and its international airports as the referendum fallout continues.

Myanmar’s War on Muslims Constitutes ’Crimes against Humanity’: HRW Human Rights Watch has condemned Myanmar’s military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims i, accusing security forces of committing "crimes against humanity".

Russian Bombers Destroy Terrorists Bases in Syria’s Idlib, Deir ez-Zor Russian strategic bombers hit command centers and munitions depots belonging to Takfiri terrorists Syria with Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Mosque Completely Destroyed in Sweden Arson Attack, Probe Launched Authorities in Sweden have launched a probe after a mosque was completely burnt down in the southern of Orebro in a suspected arson attack.

Three Israeli Troops Killed in Anti-Occupation Operation by Palestinian Israeli regime forces have shot dead a Palestinian who they say killed three Zionists north of the Israeli-occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Russia Censures Provocative US Drills Near Korean Peninsula Russia has censured the military exercises the US and its allies regularly conduct near the Korean Peninsula saying they are provoking North Korea.

US-Israel Pushing Kurdish Region Referendum Poll: Safavi -A high ranking Iranian official says the referendum on independence of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region is a new US-Israeli plot in the West Asia region.

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, welcomed on Monday the consensus government’s decision to hold its next weekly meeting in Gaza.

Qatar Moving Closer to Iran after Saudi-Led Blockade: Foreign Minister - A Saudi-led economic blockade on Qatar is pushing the country closer to neighboring Iran the Persian Gulf state’s foreign minister has said on Monday.

Shutdown Observed in Kashmir to Protest India’s Persecution Indian-controlled Kashmir y observed complete shutdown to protest the summoning of a trader’s representative by top security agency.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds

Tuesday 26 September 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds
Alwaght- Palestinian resistance movements praised operation which took place Tuesday near al-Quds (Jerusalem) and killed three Israeli occupation forces.

Three Israeli regime troops were killed on Tuesday in an anti-occupation operation by a Palestinian resistance fighter.

The Palestinian had “arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian laborers entering the settlement,” Israeli forces said on Tuesday. He “pulled out a weapon and opened fire at the force at the site.”

The Palestinian was identified as a 37-year-old from the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Surik and he killed three Zionists - two security officers and a border police –during the martyrdom-seeking operation.

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said in a statement that the operation in the so-called settlement of Har Adar, is new era of Palestinian Intifada (Uprising).

Al-Quds operation confirms that our uprising youths will proceed their fight till the complete liberation of our land and the complete freedom of our people,” Qassem said.

The operation means that our people will go ahead with their battle to secure rights,” the spokesman said, stressing that the normal relation between the Palestinians and the Israelis is based on confrontation.

Qassem added that all attempts to Judaize and change the identity of Al-Quds won’t succeed.

Al-Quds is Palestinian and our people will fight till the end.”

For its part, Islamic Jihad resistance movement said the operation represents the conscience of the Palestinian people as it re-orders the national priorities which have been mixed due to internal disputes between Palestinian groups.

The blessed operation in al-Quds slaps in the face all those who call for normalization with Zionist entity, as it says that we’ll never cede one iota of our soil,” head of the movement’s media office, Daoud Shehab said in a statement.

The operation is a normal retaliation against the repeated attempts by the Neo-Zionism to take over Al-Aqsa Mosque and storm the holy site, Shehab added.

The message behind the operation is: ‘Quit your dream, or else our weapons will chase you in every single corner and every road.’” “Al-Quds is the compass and the goal,” Shehab concluded.

Over the past two years, Israeli forces have killed many Palestinians protesting Tel Aviv’s restrictions on access to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is located in al-Quds’ Old City. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia. Palestine have responded to Israeli regime crimes by carrying out several martyrdom-seeking operations.

Al Quds Hamas Jihad Islami Israeli regime martyrdom

