Iraq Demands Kurdistan Region Hands Over Airports to Avoid Embargo

Alwaght- The central Iraqi government has asked the autonomous Kurdish region to hand over international border posts and its international airports as the referendum fallout continues.

The measure announced on Tuesday is meant as a retaliation against the independence referendum held by the KRG in northern Iraq on Monday.

The referendum came despite intense international pressure on Kurdish Region President Masoud Barzani to halt the voting, amid fears that it would spark new conflicts with Baghdad and neighboring countries.

Baghdad last week asked foreign countries to stop direct flights to the international airports of Erbil and Sulaimaniya, in KRG territory. Neighboring Iran has already declared such an air embargo, halting direct flights to and from Kurdistan.

Iraq also asked the foreign countries to stop oil trading with the Kurdish region and to deal with the central government in regards to airports and borders, said a statement published by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office.

The Iraqi government has also repeatedly rejected the referendum and its results, describing it as "unconstitutional."

"Taking a decision unilaterally that would affect Iraq's unity and making separation from one side is contrary to the law and unconstitutional and we will not deal with it or with its results," Abadi said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the referendum on support for independence for Iraqi Kurdistan next door risks sparking an "ethnic war" in the region.

In a speech at the presidential palace in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated that all options, including the military, are on the table to protect Turkey's security.

Iran, for its part, has announced that it is opposed to the “unilateral” scheme for the independence of the Iraqi Kurdistan, underlining the importance of maintaining the integrity and stability of Iraq and insisting that the Kurdistan region is part of the majority Arab country.