Russian Bombers Destroy Terrorists Bases in Syria’s Idlib, Deir ez-Zor

Alwaght- Russian strategic bombers hit command centers and munitions depots belonging to Takfiri terrorists in Syria.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that, "Tu-95MS strategic bombers delivered a strike with cruise missiles at terrorist groups’ targets in Syria. The bombers took off from the Engels airfield in Russia and flew over Iran and Iraq."

"The strategic bombers’ crews fired cruise missiles Kh-101 at most important ISIS and al-Nusra targets detected by reconnaissance in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Idlib. The sudden strike hit terrorists’ command centers, areas of concentration of militants and their weapons, as well as munitions depots. Objective control data confirmed that all targets have been hit," he said.

The Kh-101 is the Russian strategic airborne cruise missile based on modern stealth technologies. It is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 4,500 km. Kh-101 missiles can carry nuclear warheads.

"The attacks against the ISIS near Deir ez-Zor were carried out to support successful offensive operations by the Syrian army to wipe out the terrorists’ last stronghold. In particular, I would like to emphasize the fact that all the targets hit were outside populated areas and safely away from US commandos’ strongholds and militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces located in the ISIS-held areas," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Konashenkov pointed out once again that the photos of ISIS strongholds taken over by US commando units showed no traces of hostilities.

"There are no craters artillery shells or air bombs might have left. Nor are there any guards or defense fortifications. On the basis of the two-year combat experience gained by Russian special forces operating in the rear of the Islamic State forces one cannot but ask who the US commando units are fighting side by side and against whom," he said.