Three Israeli Troops Killed in Anti-Occupation Operation by Palestinian

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have shot dead a Palestinian who they say killed three Zionists north of the Israeli-occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The Palestinian had “arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian laborers entering the settlement,” Israeli forces said on Tuesday. He “pulled out a weapon and opened fire at the force at the site.”

The Palestinian was identified as a 37-year-old from the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Surik and he killed three Zionists - two security officers and a border police –during the martyrdom-seeking operation.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of Hamas resistance movement, Abu Ubaidha, lauded on Tuesday al-Quds’s anti-occupation attack, dubbing it a predictable upshot of "Israeli terrorism".

“Al-Quds attack is a prototype of Palestinians’ resistance tactics against the incessant Israeli crimes,” a tweet by the spokesman of Hamas’s armed wing, Abu Ubaidah, read.

Additionally, a spokesman for the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, Hazem Qassem, reacted to the news by saying that the reported incident showed that Intifada (the Palestinian Uprising) had entered a new phase.

“The operation,” he said, indicated that the young Palestinian generation would carry on the uprising “until full liberation of the [Palestinian] soil and nation.” It also showed that the Palestinian people would not beg international organizations to reclaim their rights, he said.

“Israel’s efforts to change al-Quds’ identity do not go unpunished… skewing the facts does not change them,” Hazem said.

Over the past two years, Israeli forces have killed many Palestinians protesting Tel Aviv’s restrictions on access to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is located in al-Quds’ Old City. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.