Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

  Thursday 14 September 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Amnesty Slams US, UK Support for Repressive Bahraini Regime

Amnesty Slams US, UK Support for Repressive Bahraini Regime Amnesty International has blamed Britain and the United States for backing the Bahraini regime which continues to abuse human rights

Russia Blasts US Hostility, Occupation of Its Diplomatic Properties Russia has condemned the occupation its diplomatic properties in the US is a “blunt act of hostility,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Iran’s Leader issues Message Urges End to Domestic Wars in Islamic Countries Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has issued a message on the occasion of the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage urging an end to domestic wars in Islamic countries.

ISIS Terrorists Surrender to Hezbollah in Lebanon’s Second Liberation: Sayyed Nasrallah Hezbollah resistance movement leadersays ISIS terrorists who left the border region between Lebanon and Syria had no choice, but to surrender .

Saudis Admit Killing 8 Members of A Yemeni Family in Sanaa Saudi Arabia confirmed the regime’s airstrike has killed civilians in Yemeni capital on 25 august.

Seven Killed in Egypt’s Sinai amid Rising Insecurity

Seven Killed in Egypt’s Sinai amid Rising Insecurity

At least seven people have been killed following a shootout in Egypt’s resistive Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday amid rising insecurity in the country.

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned - Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly defended the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile system, a move that irked fellow NATO members.

Myanmar’s Army Ejects Muslims from 176 Villages, Ethnic Cleansing Worsening A large number of villages that were inhabited by Myanmar’s persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority are completely empty in a pointer to worsening ethnic cleansing of Muslims in the mainly Buddhist country.

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Syrian President Assad Reviews Anti-Terror Ops with Russian Defense Minister Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu have held discussion on ongoing anti-terrorist operations in the Arab country.

N. Korea to Retaliate ’Evil, US-Fabricated’ Sanctions by Strengthening Military North Korea has vowed to redouble its military strength following a new round of UN sanctions over its recent nuclear test.

US Threatens China with More Sanctions If It Continues Trading with N Korea Washington warned Beijing over not complying with new sanctions regime against North Korea with the US Treasury Secretary saying China could face more economic sanctions if it does not implement revised restrictions.

UN Slams Israel for 5 Decades of Occupation, Discrimination, Demolishing The UN has released a strong-worded report on Tuesday rebuking Israeli regime for the "de-development" and "deteriorating humanitarian conditions" of the Palestinian territories of East al-Quds (Jerusalem), the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

US Irma-Battered Cities Dealing with Looter US Police have detained more than 50 people in the storm-stricken city of Miami on suspicion of looting during and after Hurricane Irma.

Son of Israeli PM Posts Image Depicting Jews Controlling Word The son of Israeli regime Prime Minister, Yair Netanyahu, posted an image on his Facebook page Saturday, suggesting that US-based Jewish tycoon George Soros is behind his family’s corruption accusations.

Russia Test-Launches 5th Generation Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Russia says it has successfully test-fired a RS-24 Yars Intercontinental Ballistic Missile to confirm the reliability of these missiles.

Russia Delivers Aid to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Russia says it has delivered humanitarian aid to the liberated Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Chief of Command of Russia’s armed forces in Syria has said.

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO Turkey has confirmed paying a deposit to Moscow to buy Russian S-400 missile systems in a move seen as a blow to US-led NATO military alliance.

Iraqi Parliament Opposes Kurdish Referendum Iraq’s parliament voted on Tuesday to reject an Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.

Saudi Regime Urged to Release Detained Clerics The Saudi regime is under pressure to immediately release several clerics arrested in renewed crackdown on dissent in the authoritarian monarchy.

Hamas Ready to Form Palestinian Unity Government with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement says it is ready to form a government of national unity with Fatah movement.

13 M Storm-Stricken Floridians Suffer Power Outage, Looting Nearly 13 million residents of the US state of Florida were without power Monday after Hurricane Irma left a trail of destruction and killing at least 11 people.

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime The Israeli regime has been compelled to scrap a summit it had planned with African countries following a boycott by a number of invited states.

Turkey Arrests 25 Suspected ISIS Terrorists in Istanbul Swoop Turkish police have reportedly detained 25 suspected ISIS terrorists in operations across Istanbul, the country’s most populous city.

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes in Yemen have mounted to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday, urging UN to relist the anti-Yemen coalition on "List of Shame".

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Wednesday 13 September 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda
Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

During the Wednesday meeting at the Russian president’s summer residence, Zarif and Putin discussed the latest developments in Syria crisis, the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, and other regional issues.

Upon arrival in Sochi earlier in the day, Zarif had pointed to coordination between Tehran and Moscow on regional developments, particularly Syria as the main purpose of his visit to Russia.

The cooperation among Iran, Russia and Turkey resulted in the improvement of the situation in Syria and prevented tensions to a great extent, Zarif went on to say.

The top Iranian diplomat also stressed the need for closer coordination between Iran and Russia given the recent US stances toward the JCPOA, the nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers.

On July 14, 2015, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, collectively referred to as the P5+1 group, signed the JCPOA with Iran on the latter's nuclear program. The deal stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurances that its nuclear program would remain in a peaceful nature.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed full implementation by Iran of JCPOA.

"The situation regarding execution of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program has been studied. The Russian side stated full execution by Iran of all its obligations, as well as IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] Director General who made this conclusion numerous times already," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Iranian counterpart Zarif in Sochi.

In a related development, more than 80 experts on nuclear proliferation urged the US President Donald Trump and his administration not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal in a statement on Wednesday. The signatories, which include many academics and some former State Department officials, wrote that they are “concerned by statements from the Trump administration that it may be seeking to create a false pretext for accusing Iran of noncooperation or noncompliance with the agreement in order to trigger the re-imposition of nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.”

 

Iran Russia Vladimir Putin Mohammad Javad Zarif Syria Nuclear Issue JCPOA

