Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

During the Wednesday meeting at the Russian president’s summer residence, Zarif and Putin discussed the latest developments in Syria crisis, the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, and other regional issues.

Upon arrival in Sochi earlier in the day, Zarif had pointed to coordination between Tehran and Moscow on regional developments, particularly Syria as the main purpose of his visit to Russia.

The cooperation among Iran, Russia and Turkey resulted in the improvement of the situation in Syria and prevented tensions to a great extent, Zarif went on to say.

The top Iranian diplomat also stressed the need for closer coordination between Iran and Russia given the recent US stances toward the JCPOA, the nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers.

On July 14, 2015, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, collectively referred to as the P5+1 group, signed the JCPOA with Iran on the latter's nuclear program. The deal stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurances that its nuclear program would remain in a peaceful nature.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed full implementation by Iran of JCPOA.

"The situation regarding execution of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program has been studied. The Russian side stated full execution by Iran of all its obligations, as well as IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] Director General who made this conclusion numerous times already," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Iranian counterpart Zarif in Sochi.

In a related development, more than 80 experts on nuclear proliferation urged the US President Donald Trump and his administration not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal in a statement on Wednesday. The signatories, which include many academics and some former State Department officials, wrote that they are “concerned by statements from the Trump administration that it may be seeking to create a false pretext for accusing Iran of noncooperation or noncompliance with the agreement in order to trigger the re-imposition of nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.”