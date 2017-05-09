Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Russia Blasts US Hostility, Occupation of Its Diplomatic Properties

Russia Blasts US Hostility, Occupation of Its Diplomatic Properties Russia has condemned the occupation its diplomatic properties in the US is a “blunt act of hostility,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Iran’s Leader issues Message Urges End to Domestic Wars in Islamic Countries Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has issued a message on the occasion of the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage urging an end to domestic wars in Islamic countries.

ISIS Terrorists Surrender to Hezbollah in Lebanon’s Second Liberation: Sayyed Nasrallah Hezbollah resistance movement leadersays ISIS terrorists who left the border region between Lebanon and Syria had no choice, but to surrender .

Saudis Admit Killing 8 Members of A Yemeni Family in Sanaa Saudi Arabia confirmed the regime’s airstrike has killed civilians in Yemeni capital on 25 august.

ISIS Besieged in Lebanon-Syria Border, Victory Close: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah Secretary says that ISIS Takfiri terrorists in Lebanon-Syria border outskirts are completely confused and besieged

UN Chief Warns Over Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

UN Chief Warns Over Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

UN chief has warned that Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are facing a risk of ethnic cleansing amid a brutal crackdown by the government .

Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive Syrian national team’s two goal draw with Iran in Tehran on Tuesday gave the war-torn country a third place finish in Asia’s Group A

Saudi-Led Aggression Killed 1,200 Children in Yemen: UN Nearly 1,200 children have been killed in Yemen, most in airstrikes by the Saudi military coalition, according to the latest UN figures .

Bahraini Regime in Widespread Crackdown on Opposition Activists Bahraini security forces carried out a large-scale operation against opposition activists which resulted in a number of arrests in Sanabis and Al-Barhama.

North Korea Warns US to Expect More after Hydrogen Bomb Test North Korea has threatened to send "more gift packages" to the United States, days after testing the biggest nuclear weapon it has ever detonated.

Military Conflict in Korean Peninsula May Ignite Global Disaster: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that military conflict in the Korean Peninsula may lead to a global catastrophe and heavy loss of life.

US Created ISIS Terrorists to Oust Syrian Government: Hezbollah The United States created ISIS terrorist group to oust the Syrian government, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naeem Qassim has said.

Syria Hopes to Beat Iran to Reach Russia 2018 World Cup Football match between Iran and Syria will start at 16:00 P.M. (GMT) on Tuesday, as millions of war-torn Syrians their national team be qualified for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Syrian Army Breaks ISIS’ 3-Year Siege on Deir ez-Zor Syrian army has broken a nearly three-year siege imposed by ISIS terrorist group on Deir ez-Zor city, Syrian state television reported on Tuesday.

N Korea Moves Intercontinental Ballistic Missile towards West: Report North Korea is reportedly moving a rocket that appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards its west coast, Reuters reported.

Russian Warship Hits ISIS Positions in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Russia has launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at a group of terrorists near the city of Deir ez-Zor in western Syria, amid the army’s large-scale operation to revive ISIS group’s siege over the city.

China Blames US for Fueling Tensions in Korean Peninsula China criticized United States’ provocative measures amid escalation tensions in Korean Peninsula.

UN Calls on Saudi Arabia to Stop War on Yemen, Fund Crisis The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) says it is due to Saudi Arabia to provide the whole vital needs of Yemeni nation as the west-backed regime continues its 29-month aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Israeli Regime to Launch Huge Wargames Simulating Confrontation with Hezbollah Israeli regime is set to stage a huge military exercises on Tuesday, simulating confrontation with Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

14 Civilian Killed in Fresh US Airstrikes in Syria’s Raqqa Alwaght- At least 14 civilians were killed in Syria’s Raqqa on Monday when the US-led coalition carried out airstrikes on the city’s al-Naim region.

Korean Peninsula on Brink of War: Russian Deputy FM Russian Deputy Foreign Minister has warned that any slip-up on the Korean Peninsula issue may lead to a military outbreak.

Iran Reiterates Opposition to Iraq Disintegration Iran’s Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei says the Islamic Republic is strongly against any move to disintegrate Iraq.

BRICS Summit Slams Global Military Interventions, Sanctions BRICS leaders meeting in China have condemned military intervention and sanctions that have led to conflicts around the world.

White House to Respond Petition Asking Soros Declared Terrorist A petition calling on the White House to declare Jewish billionaire George Soros a domestic terrorist has surpassed the threshold of 100,000 signatures to require a response from Trump administration.

Myanmar Blocks UN Aids as Army Continues Slaughtering Rohingyas Myanmar regime has prevented United Nations aid agencies from delivering vital supplies of food, water and medicine to tens of thousands of stranded Rohingyas displaced by the country’s Buddhist army’s deadly crackdown on the minority Muslims .

Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

Tuesday 5 September 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

President Al-Assad Hails Historic Syrian Army Victory in Deir Ez-Zor

Alwaght- Syrian national team’s two goal draw with Iran in Tehran on Tuesday gave the war-torn country a third place finish in Asia’s Group A.

Syrian Omar al-Soma net dramatic late equalizer, 93rd minute, helping his campaign go into the play-off round and keeping World Cup dream of millions of Syrians alive.

With 22 points from its 10 matches, Iran sat on top of Group A’s table, however it had already qualified for the next year’s extravaganza in Russia.

Syrian team, referred to by many Syrians as the "Qasioun Eagles" after a mountain overlooking the capital Damascus, has been on an impressive run despite being forced to play all its games in other countries.

With a drawing 0-0 with Uzbekistan, South Korea with 15 points finished as second in the six-team group and qualified for next year's tournament in Russia.

The dramatic draw came as a welcome surprise for millions across the war-torn country, which has been devastated by six years of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

More than 400,000 people have been killed and half the country's prewar population displaced since the conflict erupted in March 2011.

Syrian national team's success to qualify for Russia’s 2017 World Cup lay-offs also is a boost for the President Assad’s government, projecting normalcy on the world stage while the country's army continues to recapture territory from terrorists.

Syrian state television reported on Tuesday that army forces have broken nearly three-year siege imposed by ISIS terrorist group on Deir ez-Zor city.

The government troops defending the city and those advancing from the west have met today, Syrian media reported.

According to United Nations says there are about 93,000 people in Deir ez-Zor, where for years has been supplied only by air.

Despite massive redeployment of fighters and military hardware by the ISIS terrorists from other parts of Iraq and Syria to Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Army, with the help of its allies, has been managed to reach the city.

The stunning victory is a sign of the rapidly changing fortunes in Syria’s war. 

Football World Cup Syria Iran

