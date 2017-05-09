Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

Alwaght- Syrian national team’s two goal draw with Iran in Tehran on Tuesday gave the war-torn country a third place finish in Asia’s Group A.

Syrian Omar al-Soma net dramatic late equalizer, 93rd minute, helping his campaign go into the play-off round and keeping World Cup dream of millions of Syrians alive.

With 22 points from its 10 matches, Iran sat on top of Group A’s table, however it had already qualified for the next year’s extravaganza in Russia.

Syrian team, referred to by many Syrians as the "Qasioun Eagles" after a mountain overlooking the capital Damascus, has been on an impressive run despite being forced to play all its games in other countries.

With a drawing 0-0 with Uzbekistan, South Korea with 15 points finished as second in the six-team group and qualified for next year's tournament in Russia.

The dramatic draw came as a welcome surprise for millions across the war-torn country, which has been devastated by six years of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

More than 400,000 people have been killed and half the country's prewar population displaced since the conflict erupted in March 2011.

Syrian national team's success to qualify for Russia’s 2017 World Cup lay-offs also is a boost for the President Assad’s government, projecting normalcy on the world stage while the country's army continues to recapture territory from terrorists.

Syrian state television reported on Tuesday that army forces have broken nearly three-year siege imposed by ISIS terrorist group on Deir ez-Zor city.

The government troops defending the city and those advancing from the west have met today, Syrian media reported.

According to United Nations says there are about 93,000 people in Deir ez-Zor, where for years has been supplied only by air.

Despite massive redeployment of fighters and military hardware by the ISIS terrorists from other parts of Iraq and Syria to Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Army, with the help of its allies, has been managed to reach the city.

The stunning victory is a sign of the rapidly changing fortunes in Syria’s war.