US, Allies Caused 400,000 Deaths in Syria: Analyst

Alwaght- A political analyst says all 400,000 deaths in the Syrian war have been caused directly by the US, France, Britain and their allies.

Writing for RT, Dan Glazebrook says in 2011, Syria was at peace until, in that year, the US, Britain, and France sponsored a violent sectarian insurgency, an insurgency in Syria that eventually morphed into ISIS and spilled over into Iraq.

He adds that considering the foregoing, "I would actually go further than this and I would attribute all 400,000 deaths in the Syrian civil war directly to the US, France, Britain and their allies."

The US-led coalition is also facing a backlash for killing Syrian civilians in illegal and unauthorized airstrikes inside the country carried out to allegedly target ISIS terrorists.

In a letter to the UN last month, Syria elaborated on the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by US-led international coalition against innocent Syrian civilians.

The Syrian government urged the Security Council to implement its resolutions on the fight against terrorism, especially resolution no.2253, and to immediately stop the crimes by the coalition against innocent civilians in Syria.

It went on to say that the government of Syria condemns those crimes perpetrated by the international coalition, adding that Syria reiterates its call on the states which carry out those crimes to withdraw from this “coalition.”

The conflict in Syria started in March 2011, with the government of President Bashar al Assad blaming some Western states, especially the US and their regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, of backing Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.