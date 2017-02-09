US, Allies Caused 400,000 Deaths in Syria: Analyst

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran's Leader issues Message Urges End to Domestic Wars in Islamic Countries

Iran’s Leader issues Message Urges End to Domestic Wars in Islamic Countries Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has issued a message on the occasion of the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage urging an end to domestic wars in Islamic countries.

ISIS Terrorists Surrender to Hezbollah in Lebanon’s Second Liberation: Sayyed Nasrallah Hezbollah resistance movement leadersays ISIS terrorists who left the border region between Lebanon and Syria had no choice, but to surrender .

Saudis Admit Killing 8 Members of A Yemeni Family in Sanaa Saudi Arabia confirmed the regime’s airstrike has killed civilians in Yemeni capital on 25 august.

ISIS Besieged in Lebanon-Syria Border, Victory Close: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah Secretary says that ISIS Takfiri terrorists in Lebanon-Syria border outskirts are completely confused and besieged

Al-Aqsa Still Under Siege 48 Years after Arson Attack by Zionists August 21 of each year marks the painful anniversary of the al-Aqsa Mosque arson attack by Zionists

Myanmar Army Beheads Rohingya Kids, Burns Civilians Alive: Rights Group

Myanmar Army Beheads Rohingya Kids, Burns Civilians Alive: Rights Group

Eye witnesses say Myanmar’s military paramilitary forces behead Rohingya children and burn civilians alive, in an act of committing genocide against the Muslim minority in the country’s western Rakhine state, A Southeast Asia-based human rights organization said.

North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Powerful H-bomb North Korea says it has conducted a “successful” hydrogen bomb test, hours after two tremors were detected in the country.

ISIS Claims Killing 7 Russian Soldiers in Hama, Syria ISIS terrorist group claimed its fighters have killed seven Russian soldiers during clashes in the eastern countryside of Hama

Earthquakes Detected in N Korea Suggest Nuclear Tests: Japan, China The Japanese Foreign Ministry says a tremor were detected in North Korea on Sunday that according to Tokyo’s data were the result of a nuclear test.

North Korea Says It Has Advanced Nuclear Weapon Alwaght- North Korea has said it has developed a more advanced nuclear weapon that has "great destructive power" and can be loaded onto a intercontinental ballistic missile .

US, Allies Caused 400,000 Deaths in Syria: Analyst A political analyst says all 400,000 deaths in the Syrian war have been caused directly by the US, France, Britain and their allies.

Iraqis Facing Abuse in US Immigration Detention Centers US immigration authorities are abusing Iraqi immigrants facing deportation and coercing them into waiving their legal rights, a civil rights group has said.

Syrian Forces Continue Successful Anti-ISIS Offensive Syrian forces have achieved major advances in their military operations against ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs.

US Plans Increased South China Sea Military Presence In a move set to trigger more tensions with China, The US Pacific Command has for the first time developed a schedule for naval presence at the South China Sea.

7 Killed, 13 Injured as Suicide Bombers Attack Power Plant in North Iraq At Least seven people were killed and 13 were injured in Iraq’s northern city of Samarra after Suicide bombers attacked a state-run power station early on Saturday.

Yemenis Launch Missile Attack on Saudi Army Base in Jizan Yemeni forces have fired a missile at a Saudi military base in the kingdom’s Jizan region, inflicting casualties on Sudanese mercenaries there.

Lebanese PM Rejects Israel’s Claims against Iran as ’Campaigns of Deception’ sraeli regime’s claims that Iran is building missile factories in Lebanese territory are “deception campaigns,” Lebanon’s Prime Minister Le Monde cited Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri as saying.

9 Killed, 34 Injured as Students Bus Overturn in Southern Iran Nine people, including seven female student, were killed and 34 more were injured in a road accident in Iran’s southern City of Darab

Yemen Red Crescent Founder Dies Due to Lack of Medical Care amid Saudi Aggression The founder of Yemen’s Red Crescent humanitarian organization has died due to lack of access to life-saving treatment, as the country’s healthcare infrastructure has collapsed during the ongoing Saudi-led war and blockade against the impoverished nation.

Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 18 People in Nigeria Displaced Civilians Camp Boko Haram terrorists have killed on Friday at least 18 people in Nigeria’s border town of Banki.

3,000 Muslims Killed in 3 Days in Myanmar’s Unfolding Genocide Hundreds of Myanmar Rohingya Muslims have been killed as an apparent genocide unfolds in the Southeast Asia Asia Buddhist state.

Syrian President Performs Eid Prayers in Liberated Qalamoun Syrian performed on Friday Eid al-Adha prayers at Sayyedna Bilal Mosque in Qara city in Qalamoun recently liberated from ISIS Takfiri terrorists.

ISIS be Defeated in Syria by End of Year: UN Envoy The ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in Syria will likely be wiped out of the country by the end of October, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Friday.

President Putin Warns Korean Peninsula on Brink of War Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned over rising Korean Peninsula tensions saying the region is on the brink of war.

Russia Preparing Tough Response to US Hostilities: Lavrov Russia is preparing a "tough response" to latest United States hostilities especially the closure of Moscow’s consulate in San Francisco.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- A political analyst says all 400,000 deaths in the Syrian war have been caused directly by the US, France, Britain and their allies.

Writing for RT, Dan Glazebrook says in 2011, Syria was at peace until, in that year, the US, Britain, and France sponsored a violent sectarian insurgency, an insurgency in Syria that eventually morphed into ISIS and spilled over into Iraq.

He adds that considering the foregoing, "I would actually go further than this and I would attribute all 400,000 deaths in the Syrian civil war directly to the US, France, Britain and their allies."

The US-led coalition is also facing a backlash for killing Syrian civilians in illegal and unauthorized airstrikes inside the country carried out to allegedly target ISIS terrorists.

In a letter to the UN last month, Syria elaborated on the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by US-led international coalition against innocent Syrian civilians.

The Syrian government urged the Security Council to implement its resolutions on the fight against terrorism, especially resolution no.2253, and to immediately stop the crimes by the coalition against innocent civilians in Syria.

It went on to say that the government of Syria condemns those crimes perpetrated by the international coalition, adding that Syria reiterates its call on the states which carry out those crimes to withdraw from this “coalition.”

The conflict in Syria started in March 2011, with the government of President Bashar al Assad blaming some Western states, especially the US and their regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, of backing Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.

Syria ISIS US Allies Deaths

