  Monday 21 August 2017
Suffering 3-Y Siege by Terrorists Syria’s Shiite Towns Blast UN Silence

Suffering 3-Y Siege by Terrorists Syria’s Shiite Towns Blast UN Silence Al-Fu’ah and Kafriya residents stage a sit-in amid terrorist-imposed blockade that withholds food and medicine from them.

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemeni Unity in Confronting Saudi Aggression The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has urged Yemenis to maintain unity and determination in confronting Saudi-led aggressors.

Why is Tal Afar Liberation Significant? The operation for the northern city opens by air assaults that will pave the way for ground offensive.

Saudis Seek Withdrawal from Yemen, UAE Dreams Leading West Asia: Leaked Warmongering Saudi crown prince seeks a way out of Yemen aggression, leaked emails viewed by Middle East Eye shows.

North Korean Leader Briefed on Guam Attack North Korean top generals briefed the country’s leader on a plan a strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam, state media says.

Indian, Chinese Border Guards Clash at Disputed Area: Footage

Indian, Chinese Border Guards Clash at Disputed Area: Footage

Chinese and Indian border guards clashed at the disputed Pangong Lake in the Himalayas earlier this week.

US Must Pay $245 M to Iran’s Gas Attack Victims: Court An Iranian court has ruled that the US should pay some 245 million dollars in damage to the victims of chemical attacks carried out by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’d troops during the 1980 to 1988 imposed war on Iran.

Russian Jets Kill over 200 ISIS Terrorists En Route to Deir ez-Zor, Syria Russian airstrikes have killed more than 200 ISIS terrorists en route to the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez- Zor. The country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Iran’s Interests in Iraq, Syria, Palestine Not Materialistic: General Soleimani Well known Iranian General Qassem Soleimani said the Islamic Republic does not seek materialistic interests in supporting neighboring Iraq and Syria or the Palestinian cause.

Iran’s New Defense Minister Says Missile Program Unstoppable Iran’s new Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says the country’s missile program will continue unabated.

Turkey, Russia, Iran Planning Permanent Ceasefire in Syria: Turkish PM Turkey, Russia and Iran are cooperating to establish lasting truce in Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday.

Doha Complains to ICAO after Saudi TV Shows Qatar Airways Plane Being Shot Down Qatar has filed a complaint before ICAO after Saudi TV aired a simulated video showing one of its fighter planes firing a missile at a Qatari civilian jet.

Venezuela Slams US Criticism of the Constituent Assembly Venezuela has condemned comments by United States against the country’s National Constituent Assembly, ANC.

Thousands of Americans March against Racism, Trump Tens of thousands of people have marched across the US city of Boston on Saturday to protest a hate speech rally featuring far-right speakers

Over 1,000 Terrorists Enter Morocco, Tunisia as ISIS Crumbles : Report Over 1,000 terrorists are have entered Morocco and Tunisia from the battlefields of ISIS terrorist groups now crumbling caliphate.

N Korea Warns US Military Drills to Ignite ‘Uncontrollable Nuclear War’ North Korea has warned that the US risks starting an “uncontrollable phase of nuclear war” by conducting a joint military exercise with South Korea this week.

US, UK Complicit in Saudi aggression on Yemen: British Researchers The US and the UK have played “a crucial role” in catastrophic outbreak of cholera in Yemen, where over 2,000 civilians are killed due to the waterborne disease, an analysis by the researchers at London’s Queen Mary University in says.

First Time Since Start of Yemen Aggression, Saudis Deploy Troops to Aden Saudi Arabia regime troops has reportedly stationed for the first time in Yemen’s port city of Aden, where Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are competing for a toehold.

Iraqi Forces Lunch Ground Op to Liberate Tal Afar from ISIS Iraqi Prime Minister has announced a ground offensive to liberate the northern city of Tal Afar from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, less than a week after the country’s Air Force began the liberation operation by conducting airstrikes.

Syrian Army, Hezbollah, Liberate New Areas in Western Qalamoun Syrian Army and Hezbollah fighters, advanced in western Qalamoun in Damascus Countryside after inflicting heavy losses upon the ISIS terrorists .

Anti-US Posters Spread in North Korea as Trump Plans War Drills Anti-United States posters have appeared across North Korean streets as tension between the two countries continue to rise.

Qatar Worried Over Safety of Its Citizens in Saudi Arabia During Hajj Qatar has expressed concerns over the security and safety of its citizens in Saudi Arabia who are crossing the border to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Turkey in Spat with Germany Over Coup Leader Turkey has condemned Germany for refusing to confirm whether the country is sheltering the man suspected of executing the 15 July coup attempt last year.

Hezbollah, Lebanese Army in Operations to Eject Terrorists along Syrian Border The Lebanese military and Hezbollah movement have launched operations against ISIS terrorists in eastern Lebanese territory along the border with Syria.

Massive Anti-Saudi Aggression Protest in Yemen Yemenis have marched across the streets of the northern Sa’ada city to protest escalation in the Saudi aggression against the impoverished Arab country.

Iran’s Interests in Iraq, Syria, Palestine Not Materialistic: General Soleimani

Monday 21 August 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s Interests in Iraq, Syria, Palestine Not Materialistic: General Soleimani
Alwaght- Well known Iranian General Qassem Soleimani said the Islamic Republic does not seek materialistic interests in supporting neighboring Iraq and Syria or the Palestinian cause.

Major General Qassem Soleimani commands Iran's Quds Force that is a special forces unit of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) responsible for their extraterritorial operations, including Tehran's advisory military presence in Syria and Iraq.

“When we entered Iraq, we didn’t differentiate between our interests and those of Iraq; and we were not after [taking control of] oil wells or seizing cities like Mosul or Kirkuk. We did not and do not have monetary demands, either,” Press TV cited General Soleimani as saying on Sunday.

He also said that Iran did not support the Palestinian people because of “Shiite interests.” Almost all Palestinians are Sunnis, he said, and yet “we defend them.”

The senior commander also said that in spite of the violent capacities of the ISIS terrorist group and the creation of such other militant outfits as Jaish al-Islam and Jaish al-Hur bu Saudis in Syria, Iran had been able to bring stability to Syria.

Referring to ISIS terrorists, he said, “These are people who send a hundred suicide bombers to the battlefield every day.”

“It was with religion that we fought against their religious war, not with military power,” the Iranian commander said.

ISIS launched a terrorist offensive inside Iraq in 2014. It swiftly took over territory in the Arab country and posed a threat to seize the capital, Baghdad, too. Iran then offered advisory military assistance to both the central government in Baghdad and the regional government in Iraqi Kurdistan, helping them both maintain ground and win back territory lost to the terrorist group.

In Syria, too, Iran has been offering advisory support to the government. An armed conflict broke out in Syria in 2011 and soon transformed into a foreign-backed militancy by a hodgepodge of terrorist groups, including ISIS.

Major General Soleimani said the Iranian government had succeeded in transcending matters of language and race, thus bringing about stability.

He said Iran was now enjoying a status of real power in the region.

 

Iran Qassem Soleimani Iraq Syria Palestine

