  Saturday 29 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran Rejects West’s Fuss about Tehran’s Satellite-Launch Rocket Test

Iran Rejects West’s Fuss about Tehran’s Satellite-Launch Rocket Test The US and its European allies have made much fuss about Iran’s successfully testing a satellite-launch rocket, urging the west Asian country to halt all its missile activities.

US Sanctions, Russia Retaliates; Ties Hit New Low Russia-US ties hit a new low after Moscow has told Washington to cut the number of its diplomats in response to the approval by the US Congress of new sanctions against the European country.

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Pakistan’s ruling party, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), intends to appoint the brother of resigned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as his successor to contest the 2018 general elections, Reuters reported.

Iran Reports 2nd Provocation by US Warships in 4 Days US warships have made a second provocative measure in the Persian Gulf waters less than a week after a similar incident in the same region, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reported on statuary.

Russia Detains 7 on Suspicion of Plotting Attack on St. Petersburg Russian security forces detained a group of seven people suspected of planning terror attack on Saint Petersburg.

How Many ISIS Terrorists, Supporters Still Remain in Iraq, Syria? An estimated number of 11,000 ISIS terrorists and 8000 supporters are still remaining in Iraq and Syria, High-ranking security officials say.

Yemeni Forces Seize Several Saudi Military Bases in Jizan Yemeni forces have reportedly seized several strategic Saudi military bases and outposts in the Arab state’s southwestern Jizan region.

US Mainland within North Korean Missiles: Leader North Korea confirmed firing a intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, warning that the whole US mainland is now within the range of the newly-tested guided missile.

North Korea Fires New Missile towards Japan Coast North Korea has reportedly launched a new missile on Friday at that may have landed within 230 miles of Japan’s coast, Japanese Prime Minister said

Pakistani Prime Minister Resigns after Disqualification Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned after a Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified him from office over the Panama Papers corruption charges

Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured after Israeli regime forces attacked worshipers entering al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds .

Saudi Regime Forces Kill 5 in Operation against Qatif Shiite Muslims Saudi regime force have killed at least five people in the eastern province in fresh crackdown on Shiite Muslims from the town of Awamiya in Qatif district.

ISIS Terrorists Prepare Libya Attack after Defeat in Mosul, Raqqa - A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

Russia Running Out of Patience, will Retaliate US Sanctions: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is running out of patience will have to respond to cynical US sanctions imposed on the country.

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Iran Inaugurates New Space Centre, Successfully Tests Satellite Carrier Iran inaugurated a national space center on Thursday followed by a successful test-launch of an indigenous satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

Saudi-Led Alliance Killed 42 Somali Migrants Off Yemen Coast: UN UN investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of carrying out a deadly March attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen.

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.


Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Reports 2nd Provocation by US Warships in 4 Days

Saturday 29 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Reports 2nd Provocation by US Warships in 4 Days

Alwaght- US warships have made a second provocative measure in the Persian Gulf waters less than a week after a similar incident in the same region, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reported on statuary.

"At 4 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Friday, the supercarrier USS Nimitz and its accompanying warship, while being monitored by the IRGC Nay’s missile frigates, flew a helicopter near the Resalat oil and gas platform and approached the IRGC’s ships," IRGC Navy said in a statement, Press TV reported.

“The US made a provocative and unprofessional move by warning the Iranian vessels through firing flares,” but the Iranian forces continued with their mission “in disregard of the unconventional and unusual behavior of American vessels” that later left the region, the statement read.

It came a few days after a similar incident in the northern Persian Gulf, where a US Navy ship sailed toward an IRGC Navy ship, which was patrolling in international waters, and fired two shots into the air.

The IRGC said in a statement following Tuesday's incident that it had neutralized the US Navy move, which was made “with the aim of provocation and intimidation.”

Iranian naval forces are tasked with guaranteeing security within the country’s maritime borders, where they have been involved in a series of face-offs with US vessels for intrusion into Iranian territorial waters.

Iran has repeatedly warned that any act of transgression into Iran’s territorial waters would be met with an immediate and befitting response.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers. It has also conducted major drills to enhance its defense capabilities.

 

Tags :

Iran Persian Gulf IRGC US Warships

