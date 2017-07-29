Why Pakistan Seeks Weak Govnt, Strong Militants in Afghanistan?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 29 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran Rejects West’s Fuss about Tehran’s Satellite-Launch Rocket Test

Iran Rejects West’s Fuss about Tehran’s Satellite-Launch Rocket Test The US and its European allies have made much fuss about Iran’s successfully testing a satellite-launch rocket, urging the west Asian country to halt all its missile activities.

US Sanctions, Russia Retaliates; Ties Hit New Low Russia-US ties hit a new low after Moscow has told Washington to cut the number of its diplomats in response to the approval by the US Congress of new sanctions against the European country.

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

News

Pakistan to Nominate Ousted PM’s Brother as His Successor

Pakistan to Nominate Ousted PM’s Brother as His Successor

Pakistan’s ruling party, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), intends to appoint the brother of resigned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as his successor to contest the 2018 general elections, Reuters reported.

Iran Reports 2nd Provocation by US Warships in 4 Days US warships have made a second provocative measure in the Persian Gulf waters less than a week after a similar incident in the same region, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reported on statuary.

Russia Detains 7 on Suspicion of Plotting Attack on St. Petersburg Russian security forces detained a group of seven people suspected of planning terror attack on Saint Petersburg.

How Many ISIS Terrorists, Supporters Still Remain in Iraq, Syria? An estimated number of 11,000 ISIS terrorists and 8000 supporters are still remaining in Iraq and Syria, High-ranking security officials say.

Yemeni Forces Seize Several Saudi Military Bases in Jizan Yemeni forces have reportedly seized several strategic Saudi military bases and outposts in the Arab state’s southwestern Jizan region.

US Mainland within North Korean Missiles: Leader North Korea confirmed firing a intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, warning that the whole US mainland is now within the range of the newly-tested guided missile.

North Korea Fires New Missile towards Japan Coast North Korea has reportedly launched a new missile on Friday at that may have landed within 230 miles of Japan’s coast, Japanese Prime Minister said

Pakistani Prime Minister Resigns after Disqualification Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned after a Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified him from office over the Panama Papers corruption charges

Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured after Israeli regime forces attacked worshipers entering al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds .

Saudi Regime Forces Kill 5 in Operation against Qatif Shiite Muslims Saudi regime force have killed at least five people in the eastern province in fresh crackdown on Shiite Muslims from the town of Awamiya in Qatif district.

ISIS Terrorists Prepare Libya Attack after Defeat in Mosul, Raqqa - A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

Russia Running Out of Patience, will Retaliate US Sanctions: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is running out of patience will have to respond to cynical US sanctions imposed on the country.

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Iran Inaugurates New Space Centre, Successfully Tests Satellite Carrier Iran inaugurated a national space center on Thursday followed by a successful test-launch of an indigenous satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

Saudi-Led Alliance Killed 42 Somali Migrants Off Yemen Coast: UN UN investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of carrying out a deadly March attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen.

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Rejects West’s Fuss about Tehran’s Satellite-Launch Rocket Test

Russia Detains 7 on Suspicion of Plotting Attack on St. Petersburg

North Korea Fires New Missile towards Japan Coast

Iran Reports 2nd Provocation by US Warships in 4 Days

How Ayatollah Sistani Supported Anti-ISIS Campaign in Iraq?

How Many ISIS Terrorists, Supporters Still Remain in Iraq, Syria?

Pakistani Prime Minister Resigns after Disqualification

US Mainland within North Korean Missiles: Leader

Yemeni Forces Seize Several Saudi Military Bases in Jizan

Why Pakistan Seeks Weak Govnt, Strong Militants in Afghanistan?

Pakistan to Nominate Ousted PM’s Brother as His Successor

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi oil Refinery in Yanbu

Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue

Syrian Forces Seize US, French Supplied Weapons from Terrorists

Iran Slams Israeli Regime’s Terrorism

US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties

Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike

Syrian Army Advances Towards ISIS Stronghold of Raqqa

Saudi Crown Prince Takes Over as King Departs for Holiday, Tensions Brewing

3 Palestinian Killed as Al-Aqsa Clashes Continues

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea

Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis

Saudi Arabia Uses Death Penalty as Weapon to Crush Dissent: Amnesty

Russia, China Reaction to US Presence in Central Asia

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Denies US Claims of Cyber Espionage

UK Opposition Chief wants Yemen Truce, End of Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Led Arab Regimes say Qatar’s Response to Demands not Serious

Bin Salman Opening the Gates of Mecca to Israeli Regime: Activist

Saudi Regime Funding Terrorism, Extremism in Britain: Report

Yemen Cholera Toll Hits 1,500, Saudi-Led Aggression Continues

Saudi-Led Regimes Escalate Crisis with Qatar by Imposing New Sanctions

Saudi-Led Regimes Hold Talks after Qatar Rejects Demands

How Cairo Handed Over Arab World Leadership to Riyadh?

Modi to Make Unprecedented Visit to Israel, Ignoring Indian Muslims

Ignoring NATO , Turkey to Buy Russia’s S-400 Air Defense System

UK Calls on Saudi-Led Block to End Siege of Qatar

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Syria Ceasefire Deal

Turkish President Erdogan Opposes Kurdish State, Arming Kurds

Defeat of ISIS in Mosul Victory for Humanity: Iran’s Quds Force Cmdr.

In Focus

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Pakistan Seeks Weak Govnt, Strong Militants in Afghanistan?

Saturday 29 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why Pakistan Seeks Weak Govnt, Strong Militants in Afghanistan?

Related Content

Afghanistan’s President Finally Comes Clean on Taliban, Islamabad

Future of Taliban Role in New Era

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Afghanistan is witnessing bloody days as blasts continue to rock the capital and other cities across the country. On Monday, a suicide attack targeting a bus carrying Ministry of Mines and Petroleum staff in Kabul killed at least 30 people and injured 50 others. A majority of the victims of the blasts has always been civilians.

Amid increased wave of violence in Afghanistan, the Pakistani army has announced that it seized the highest mountain on the Pakistan-Afghanistan borders, known as Berikh Mohamad Kandova, as part of its push, codenamed Operation Kheybar 4, allegedly against the ISIS terrorist group in the area.

Touching on Pakistani military's operation on the shared borders, the Afghan defense minister noted that the operation was of no avail in restoring stability. He further accused Islamabad of dividing Taliban into moderate and radical groups as part of its new scheme, with the moderates, led by Mullah Akhtar Mansour, being slowly pushing into reconciliation with the government of President Ashraf Ghani and the radicals continuing fighting Kabul under the flag of ISIS.

On the other side, Kabul has begun getting closer to India amid Islamabad-New Delhi's renewed dispute over Kashmir region. Afghanistan’s step is being taken as the Afghan leaders are increasingly growing disappointed with Pakistan's contribution to the peace process with Taliban. Many Afghan analysts argue that to support peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and majorly its Inter-intelligence Services (ISI), should quit aiding Haqqani Network as well as other terror groups that attack Afghanistan from the Pakistani territories.

It is widely believed by Afghans that Pakistan adopts double-standard policy in dealing with the Afghanistan's insecurity. Islamabad on the one hand voices support for the Afghan government’s peace steps with Taliban militants, Kabul believes, and on the other hand uses any opportunity to push the crisis-hit country back into violence.

If such an view is true, what does drive Pakistan to seek Afghanistan instability and weakened government by use of terrorist groups? 

Fear of Indian influence in Pakistan

Afghanistan reserves a crucial place in the contentious Pakistan-India relations as the two rivals' competition for decades proved so violent and led to wars. The rivalry started from territorial dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi and developed into a multi-fronted regional contest. It has its roots in a mix of fear and hated grew over time between the two countries. India in recent decades strengthened its military and economic power and so made new geopolitical successes in the region.

New Delhi fundamental power increase aroused the ire of Islamabad and sent the two regional powers into rejuvenated rivalry in the potential areas of influence. Pakistan struggle for bigger sway in Afghanistan by massively supporting Taliban mainly serves the ongoing contest.

Beside having conflicting interests with Pakistan, India argues that Pakistan policy in Afghanistan serves larger unconcluded policy against India in Kashmir and so the Pakistani military intelligence is unlikely to cease intervention in Afghanistan.

On the other side, Pakistan seeks strategic investment in Afghanistan’s Taliban to face both Kabul and New Delhi. The Pakistani leaders pursue a series of goals in Afghanistan behind the pro-Taliban policies. They want to install a friendly regime in the neighboring Afghanistan, limit as much as possible India’s political toehold in Afghanistan, nullify the nationalistic Pashtuns' opposition to the Durand border line between the two countries, and perhaps as a long-time goal manage Pakistan’s interests and influence in the Central Asia region.

Concerns about having to halt interventionist strategy in Afghanistan

Afghanistan formed its national unity government after Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah signed power-sharing deal in September 2014 in an effort to tackle the insecurity across the country by bridging political gaps. But that proved a failure as nationwide security crisis worsened. President Ghani shifted to improvement of ties with Islamabad, breaking with policy of his predecessor Hamid Karzai who declined to build friendship with Pakistan. For Ghani, friendship with Pakistan could deprive Taliban of their safe havens on the Pakistani soil. The Afghan president was so determined to materialize this goal. He cancelled a weapons and munitions purchase deal with India in a bid to appease Islamabad leaders and so eliminate any Pakistani suspensions of Afghanistan collusion with India against Pakistan interests.

In fact, Ghani sought downgrading ties with India in favor of better relationship with Pakistan to make sure that he can scale down Islamabad hostility and thus pave the way for concluding the peace process with Taliban. But Ghani's good-faith steps towards better ties with Pakistan brought him no success as violence even harshly continued in the country and negotiations with Taliban produced no promising results.

The Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal several times, including last time on July 18, visited Pakistan’s Kheybar Pakhtunkhwa province and met with Maulana Sami ul Haq, the head of Darul Uloom Haqqania religious seminary who is known as the spiritual “father of Taliban”. The meetings mainly took the Afghan ambassador to call on Sami ul Haq to bring to the negotiating table the Taliban to push the peace process in Afghanistan. Sources familiar with the meeting and from Afghanistan government said that Sami ul Haq passed the message to Taliban but the militant group as ever tied any conversation with Kabul leaders to foreign forces withdrawal from the Afghan territories.

Apparently, what Taliban insist on as a precondition to peace with Kabul is almost impossible. Pakistan and Afghanistan leaders are well aware of the fact that American-led forces' presence in Afghanistan under the cover of counterterror fight is part of a Washington’s long-term and major strategy in the region.

Besides, any defeat of terrorism in Afghanistan will damage Islamabad’s interests. So Pakistan via its great sway over radical fighters seeks saving its influence in Afghanistan.

Serving US interests in Afghanistan

The analysts believe that 9/11 attacks marked end of the American foreign policy’s transitional period that started when its archrival the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s. Creating a new enemy like terrorism, the incident provided the US with a ground to take advantage of its international policies in relation to counterterrorism. They assert that forging a hostile force was crucial for the US-led West to pursue a policy of expansion.

That is why West Asia became a center of focus of the US foreign policy after the 2001 attacks. The US, finding its identity and values totally in conflict with those of the regional nations, sought to impose its hegemony on the region and so paint the Muslims and Islam as a big threat to the world peace. Following the Second World War, the US built an enemy from the Soviet Union by demonizing it. After 9/11, the same model was introduced to the region but this time under excuse of fighting the so-called Islamist terrorism. Afghanistan invasion and subsequent violence of terror groups across the region served Washington’s agenda to promote Islamophoia.

Terrorist groups' growing destabilization of Afghanistan, on the other hand, provides the US and Pakistan with grounds to advertise and hypocritically justify their intervention as anti-terror steps, something helps them to justify their military presence in Afghanistan too. Islamabad receives aids from Washington as it pose to the public opinion as an anti-terror party in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan dispute outlook

As the current developments might show, Afghanistan and Pakistan rift has no winner. Pakistan could make short-term economic and security gains from fueling violence in Afghanistan but for three reasons, it is the key loser in Afghanistan conflict:

1. The policy of nurturing and exporting terrorism runs counter to any goals for economic and political development, leading to resultant economic and social affliction to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

2. Certainly, costs of a weak Afghan government will exceed its profits not only for Pakistan but the whole region. Rise of ISIS in Afghanistan in the shadow of impaired Afghanistan government’s loss of control over territories in north and elsewhere will pose prospective risks to Pakistan too.

3. The greatest advantages of Pakistan-Afghanistan dispute are harvested by the US which seeks its interests behind escalation of tensions between the Muslim nations.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban Suicide Attacks US 9/11

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Heavy Rainstorm, Hailstones as Large as Golfballs Hit Istanbul
Terrorist blast in Shiite neighborhood of Kabul
Malnourished Yemeni Kids Dying under Saudi Aggression
Suicide Bombing Kills 26 Wounds 53 in Pakistan
Heavy Rainstorm, Hailstones as Large as Golfballs Hit Istanbul

Heavy Rainstorm, Hailstones as Large as Golfballs Hit Istanbul

Protest Hits London after British Police Kill Black Man during Chase
Hezbollah Forces Make More Gains against Terrorists at Lebanon-Syria Border
Turkey Purge Continues as Journalists` Trials Is Underway
Turkey Use Water Cannon, Pepper Spray, Cracking down on Protest in Solidarity with Imprisoned Teachers