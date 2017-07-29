Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 29 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran Rejects West’s Fuss about Tehran’s Satellite-Launch Rocket Test

Iran Rejects West’s Fuss about Tehran’s Satellite-Launch Rocket Test The US and its European allies have made much fuss about Iran’s successfully testing a satellite-launch rocket, urging the west Asian country to halt all its missile activities.

US Sanctions, Russia Retaliates; Ties Hit New Low Russia-US ties hit a new low after Moscow has told Washington to cut the number of its diplomats in response to the approval by the US Congress of new sanctions against the European country.

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

How Many ISIS Terrorists, Supporters Still Remain in Iraq, Syria?

How Many ISIS Terrorists, Supporters Still Remain in Iraq, Syria?

An estimated number of 11,000 ISIS terrorists and 8000 supporters are still remaining in Iraq and Syria, High-ranking security officials say.

Yemeni Forces Seize Several Saudi Military Bases in Jizan Yemeni forces have reportedly seized several strategic Saudi military bases and outposts in the Arab state’s southwestern Jizan region.

US Mainland within North Korean Missiles: Leader North Korea confirmed firing a intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, warning that the whole US mainland is now within the range of the newly-tested guided missile.

North Korea Fires New Missile towards Japan Coast North Korea has reportedly launched a new missile on Friday at that may have landed within 230 miles of Japan’s coast, Japanese Prime Minister said

Pakistani Prime Minister Resigns after Disqualification Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned after a Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified him from office over the Panama Papers corruption charges

Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured after Israeli regime forces attacked worshipers entering al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds .

Saudi Regime Forces Kill 5 in Operation against Qatif Shiite Muslims Saudi regime force have killed at least five people in the eastern province in fresh crackdown on Shiite Muslims from the town of Awamiya in Qatif district.

ISIS Terrorists Prepare Libya Attack after Defeat in Mosul, Raqqa - A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

Russia Running Out of Patience, will Retaliate US Sanctions: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is running out of patience will have to respond to cynical US sanctions imposed on the country.

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Iran Inaugurates New Space Centre, Successfully Tests Satellite Carrier Iran inaugurated a national space center on Thursday followed by a successful test-launch of an indigenous satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

Saudi-Led Alliance Killed 42 Somali Migrants Off Yemen Coast: UN UN investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of carrying out a deadly March attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen.

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments A vicious combination of war, cholera and hunger has left 80 percent of Yemeni children in desperate need of aid, the UN said on Wednesday.

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town The Saudi regime has is engaged in renewed attacks against a besieged town in Shiite-populated Eastern Province, killing at least one person

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell Algerian security forces have dismantled an ISIS Takfiri terrorist group cell led by a former al Qaeda commander convicted in France .

How Many ISIS Terrorists, Supporters Still Remain in Iraq, Syria?

Saturday 29 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
How Many ISIS Terrorists, Supporters Still Remain in Iraq, Syria?
Alwaght-  An estimated number of  11,000 ISIS terrorists and 8000 supporters are still remaining in Iraq and Syria, High-ranking security officials say.

The Associated Press cited Iraqi intelligence and defense officials as saying that the number comprises an estimated 4,000 terrorists and 3,000 sympathizers, who were employed by the Takfiri group and received salaries, in Iraq and 7,000 terrorists and 5,000 supporters in neighboring Syria.

The countries used to be awash with around 19,000 to 25,000 Daesh terrorists alone in February 2016 and 20,000 to 31,000 in 2014.

The northern city of Mosul was ISIS' main Iraqi stronghold, which was liberated on July 10. The group’s turf has now dwindled to patches within the northwestern province of Nineveh, the sprawling neighboring Anbar province, and the Hawija area in the nearby Kirkuk Province.

The northern city of Raqqa constitutes the group’s base in Syria, which is now the subject of concerted counter-terrorism operations and yet to be declared militant-free.

Reports have been circling around pointing to alleged death of the group’s notorious ringleader Ibrahim al-Samarrai, aka Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Iraqi intelligence officials, however, told AP that he was still alive.

"We will be reviving ISIS if we killed Baghdadi now," one of the top officials said, adding the strategy was to get rid of possible successors first.

"We want to cripple the group in order to end it. We don't want to give them a window for a comeback."

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

ISIS Iraq Syria Security

