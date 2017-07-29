Yemeni Forces Seize Several Saudi Military Bases in Jizan

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have reportedly seized several strategic Saudi military bases and outposts in the Arab state's southwestern Jizan region.

Yemeni army troops, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees have managed to capture al-Jaberi and al-Malhamah military bases as well as al-Fariza and al-Ghavieh military outposts on Friday, Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The report added that dozens of Saudi troops were either killed or wounded in the retaliatory offensive, without giving a specific number of the casualties.

The Yemeni forces, backed by Ansarullah fighters, also managed to destroy at least five armored vehicles belonging to Saudi mercenaries in Moze district in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta'izz.

Since the beginning of the Saudi war on Yemen in March 2015, which was carried out in an attempt to crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall the former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, Saudi warplanes have pounded the nation day and night, killing over 13,000 people, including many women and children, and displacing over three million others.

The Yemen war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories. The humanitarian situation in Yemen has also dramatically deteriorated amid a Saudi blockade, which has put the impoverished country on the brink of widespread famine.

The Riyadh regime has, however, failed to reach its goals despite suffering great expense.