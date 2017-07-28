North Korea Fires New Missile towards Japan Coast

Alwaght- North Korea has reportedly launched a new missile on Friday at that may have landed within 230 miles of Japan's coast, Japanese Prime Minister said

Shinzo Abe told Japanese broadcaster NHK: "I have received the first report that North Korea again launched a missile and it possibly landed inside the exclusive economic zone."

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile launched by North Korea possibly flew for approximately 45 minutes.

Suga told reporters there is no damage to any vessel or aircraft -- adding that the missile is believed to have fallen in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The suspected missile could have flown higher than 3,000km (1,864 miles), NHK reported citing the military official.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff have also confirmed that North Korea fired an unidentified missile.

The US also confirmed what it "assesses" to be "a ballistic missile launch" from North Korea, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 10:45am (local time).