  Friday 28 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Pakistani Prime Minister Resigns after Disqualification

Pakistani Prime Minister Resigns after Disqualification

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned after a Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified him from office over the Panama Papers corruption charges

Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured after Israeli regime forces attacked worshipers entering al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds .

Saudi Regime Forces Kill 5 in Operation against Qatif Shiite Muslims Saudi regime force have killed at least five people in the eastern province in fresh crackdown on Shiite Muslims from the town of Awamiya in Qatif district.

ISIS Terrorists Prepare Libya Attack after Defeat in Mosul, Raqqa - A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

Russia Running Out of Patience, will Retaliate US Sanctions: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is running out of patience will have to respond to cynical US sanctions imposed on the country.

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Iran Inaugurates New Space Centre, Successfully Tests Satellite Carrier Iran inaugurated a national space center on Thursday followed by a successful test-launch of an indigenous satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

Saudi-Led Alliance Killed 42 Somali Migrants Off Yemen Coast: UN UN investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of carrying out a deadly March attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen.

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments A vicious combination of war, cholera and hunger has left 80 percent of Yemeni children in desperate need of aid, the UN said on Wednesday.

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town The Saudi regime has is engaged in renewed attacks against a besieged town in Shiite-populated Eastern Province, killing at least one person

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell Algerian security forces have dismantled an ISIS Takfiri terrorist group cell led by a former al Qaeda commander convicted in France .

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country’s government.

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrated a provocative move by a US warship in the Persian Gulf after it fired warning shots at an Iranian vessel.

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Friday 28 July 2017

Friday 28 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistani Prime Minister Resigns after Disqualification
Alwaght- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has resigned after a Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified him from office over the Panama Papers corruption charges.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who had headed the apex court's implementation bench following its April 20 order on the Panama Papers case, announced that the larger bench had unanimously deemed PM Sharif unfit for holding office and would also order an accountability court to open references against him and his family, and other respondents.

“He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,” Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan told a packed courtroom.

Sharif’s office said on Friday that he was resigning shortly after the Supreme Court’s verdict, and the federal cabinet was dissolved after Nawaz Sharif relinquished his responsibilities.

Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Party, which has a majority in parliament, is expected to name a new prime minister to hold office until elections due next year.

His daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has frequently been touted as his political heir, but she does not currently hold elected office so cannot be a candidate this time around.

The court also dismissed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, one of Sharif’s closest allies.

It was the second time in Pakistan’s 70-year history that the Supreme Court has disqualified a sitting prime minister.

Sharif had been ousted as leader before completing his term twice before. In 1993, he was sacked by the then-president over graft allegations, while in 1999 he was ousted in a military coup.

The court also asked the national anti-corruption bureau to launch a further probe into the allegations against Sharif.

The Pakistani prime minister and his family had faced allegation of financial corruption, and Ejaz Afzal Khan, who heads the Supreme Court panel in the case, had declared the end of the hearings last week.

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and policemen cordon off the main entrance to the Supreme Court building during a hearing on the Panama Papers case in Islamabad, July 28, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

The Supreme Court had ordered an investigation team in April to review evidence and a disqualification verdict was expected.

The allegations stemmed from revelation in the so-called Panama Papers that purported the Sharif family had been involved in offshore money laundering.

A Supreme Court-appointed investigatory panel had said previously that the family wealth was way beyond their means. It had further accused Sharif’s children, including presumed heir Maryam, of signing forged documents to hide ownership of posh London flats.

Sharif had denied any wrongdoing and slammed an earlier 254-page report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as biased and slanderous.

The ruling will be welcomed by the opposition, which had long argued for Prime Minister Sharif’s disqualification over the corruption allegations.

Opposition leader Imran Khan had previously said Sharif had to be imprisoned.

“The prime minister’s final destination is Adiala jail. Now I am not demanding his resignation, but imprisonment,” Imran Khan said earlier.

The allegations

The Sharif family’s finances came under the spotlight last year after the so-called Panama Papers revealed the offshore dealings of many of the world’s rich and powerful people.

The names of three of Sharif’s four children, daughter Maryam and sons Hasan and Hussein, were there.

In April, Pakistan’s Supreme Court announced it had not received enough proof to disqualify Sharif from office and ordered an investigatory panel to gather and review the evidence.

The investigators earlier this month concluded that there had been “significant disparity” between the Sharif family’s declared wealth and their known sources of income.

The damning report was submitted to the Supreme Court.

The Sharif family has consistently denied the allegations against them and rejected the JIT report, dismissed by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Party as “trash.”

