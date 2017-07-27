Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening

Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening

Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured after Israeli regime forces attacked worshipers entering al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds .

Saudi Regime Forces Kill 5 in Operation against Qatif Shiite Muslims Saudi regime force have killed at least five people in the eastern province in fresh crackdown on Shiite Muslims from the town of Awamiya in Qatif district.

ISIS Terrorists Prepare Libya Attack after Defeat in Mosul, Raqqa - A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

Russia Running Out of Patience, will Retaliate US Sanctions: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is running out of patience will have to respond to cynical US sanctions imposed on the country.

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Iran Inaugurates New Space Centre, Successfully Tests Satellite Carrier Iran inaugurated a national space center on Thursday followed by a successful test-launch of an indigenous satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

Saudi-Led Alliance Killed 42 Somali Migrants Off Yemen Coast: UN UN investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of carrying out a deadly March attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen.

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments A vicious combination of war, cholera and hunger has left 80 percent of Yemeni children in desperate need of aid, the UN said on Wednesday.

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town The Saudi regime has is engaged in renewed attacks against a besieged town in Shiite-populated Eastern Province, killing at least one person

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell Algerian security forces have dismantled an ISIS Takfiri terrorist group cell led by a former al Qaeda commander convicted in France .

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country’s government.

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrated a provocative move by a US warship in the Persian Gulf after it fired warning shots at an Iranian vessel.

Palestinians Continue Boycott, Demand Total Israeli Withdrawal from Al-Aqsa Islamic leaders at Al-Aqsa mosque have rejected an Israeli regime’s decision to remove some security measures at the mosque urging continued boycott.

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening

Thursday 27 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Over 100 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque after Reopening
Alwaght- Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured after Israeli regime forces attacked worshipers entering al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The mosque war re-opened al-Quds after the Tel Aviv regime bowed to protests by Palestinians and international pressure to remove humiliating and restrictive measures against worshippers entering the third holiest site in Islam.

The measures, which included installation of metal detectors, turnstiles, and additional surveillance cameras, had been imposed following the July 14 attack when three Palestinians opened fire on Israeli occupation forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, killing two of them before being shot dead.

As the call to prayer sounded from al-Aqsa Mosque again, thousands of men, women and children made their way to the compound on Thursday.

Palestinian Red Crescent released a statement saying that some worshipers were treated for rubber-coated steel bullet injuries and tear gas inhalation, while others were physically assaulted and pepper sprayed by Israeli regime forces.

Israeli troops also took down the Palestinian flags that worshipers had raised atop Al-Aqsa Mosque in celebration when they entered the compound.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Minister of Waqf (Endowment) and Religious Affairs Sheikh Yousef Id'es has called on Palestinians to hold Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said the Israeli regime’s decision to remove controversial new security measures, installed after the July 14 attack, clearly showed that Palestinians were capable of defending their legitimate right of sovereignty over al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

On July 14, three Palestinians opened fire on Israeli forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, killing two of them before being shot dead.

Id’es added that Palestinians must have religious freedom in al-Quds, and pray at al-Aqsa Mosque without the fear of getting arrested.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East al-Quds in August 2015.

Over 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the ongoing tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

Over the past decades, the Israeli regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds by constructing illegal settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

The al-Aqsa mosque, which lies in the Israeli-occupied Old City of al-Quds, is a flashpoint and is Islam’s third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina.

