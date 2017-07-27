ISIS Terrorists Prepare Libya Attack after Defeat in Mosul, Raqqa

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 27 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

- A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

Russia Running Out of Patience, will Retaliate US Sanctions: President Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is running out of patience will have to respond to cynical US sanctions imposed on the country.

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Iran Inaugurates New Space Centre, Successfully Tests Satellite Carrier Iran inaugurated a national space center on Thursday followed by a successful test-launch of an indigenous satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

Saudi-Led Alliance Killed 42 Somali Migrants Off Yemen Coast: UN UN investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of carrying out a deadly March attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen.

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments A vicious combination of war, cholera and hunger has left 80 percent of Yemeni children in desperate need of aid, the UN said on Wednesday.

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town The Saudi regime has is engaged in renewed attacks against a besieged town in Shiite-populated Eastern Province, killing at least one person

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell Algerian security forces have dismantled an ISIS Takfiri terrorist group cell led by a former al Qaeda commander convicted in France .

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country’s government.

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrated a provocative move by a US warship in the Persian Gulf after it fired warning shots at an Iranian vessel.

Palestinians Continue Boycott, Demand Total Israeli Withdrawal from Al-Aqsa Islamic leaders at Al-Aqsa mosque have rejected an Israeli regime’s decision to remove some security measures at the mosque urging continued boycott.

Al-Nusra Front Ringleader in Lebanon Negotiating Safe Passage: Report Al-Nusra Front Takfiri terrorist group chief in Lebanon Abu Malek al-Talli is negotiating a safe passage from Arsal outskirts

Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 200 Taliban, ISIS Terrorists Afghan officials Tuesday said security forces have killed up to 200 Taliban and ISIS-linked terrorists in military operations across the war-torn country.

Thursday 27 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

“We have spotted movements by Daesh (ISIS) in the south of Sirte, where they are trying to regroup and break through our forces' lines in the south,” Mohamed Ghasri, spokesperson and senior commander of the al-Bunyan al-Marsous forces fighting on behalf of Libya’s UN-backed government, said on Wednesday.

The militia was a key force in helping drive ISIS out of the coastal city of Sirte last year after a fierce six-month-long campaign aided by US air strikes.

Misrata-based Al-Bunyan al-Marsous now believes an attack on their port city is imminent with Ghasri warning that his forces lack international support to repel ISIS terrorists since ejecting them from Sirte city in 2015.

ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders in Libya are now operating in the southern Sirte countryside. Mr Ghasri did not give details on how many fighters ISIS is believed to be readying for a fresh assault on Misrata.

ISIS terrorists have faced with a string of military defeats across Syria and Iraq where their fake caliphate has effectively collapsed. The notorious group is now looking to relocate to countries with power vacuums such as Libya and Afghanistan while launching terror attacks in other countries across the world.

Libya Misrata ISIS Iraq Syria

