ISIS Terrorists Prepare Libya Attack after Defeat in Mosul, Raqqa

Alwaght- A Libyan military official warned that ISIS terrorists are regrouping in order to launch a new attack on the city of Misrata, the country’s trade capital.

“We have spotted movements by Daesh (ISIS) in the south of Sirte, where they are trying to regroup and break through our forces' lines in the south,” Mohamed Ghasri, spokesperson and senior commander of the al-Bunyan al-Marsous forces fighting on behalf of Libya’s UN-backed government, said on Wednesday.

The militia was a key force in helping drive ISIS out of the coastal city of Sirte last year after a fierce six-month-long campaign aided by US air strikes.

Misrata-based Al-Bunyan al-Marsous now believes an attack on their port city is imminent with Ghasri warning that his forces lack international support to repel ISIS terrorists since ejecting them from Sirte city in 2015.

ISIS Takfiri terrorist group commanders in Libya are now operating in the southern Sirte countryside. Mr Ghasri did not give details on how many fighters ISIS is believed to be readying for a fresh assault on Misrata.

ISIS terrorists have faced with a string of military defeats across Syria and Iraq where their fake caliphate has effectively collapsed. The notorious group is now looking to relocate to countries with power vacuums such as Libya and Afghanistan while launching terror attacks in other countries across the world.