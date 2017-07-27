Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 27 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China

In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Iran Inaugurates New Space Centre, Successfully Tests Satellite Carrier Iran inaugurated a national space center on Thursday followed by a successful test-launch of an indigenous satellite carrier dubbed Simorgh.

Saudi-Led Alliance Killed 42 Somali Migrants Off Yemen Coast: UN UN investigators accused a Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of carrying out a deadly March attack on a Somali migrant boat off Yemen.

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments A vicious combination of war, cholera and hunger has left 80 percent of Yemeni children in desperate need of aid, the UN said on Wednesday.

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town The Saudi regime has is engaged in renewed attacks against a besieged town in Shiite-populated Eastern Province, killing at least one person

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell Algerian security forces have dismantled an ISIS Takfiri terrorist group cell led by a former al Qaeda commander convicted in France .

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country’s government.

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrated a provocative move by a US warship in the Persian Gulf after it fired warning shots at an Iranian vessel.

Palestinians Continue Boycott, Demand Total Israeli Withdrawal from Al-Aqsa Islamic leaders at Al-Aqsa mosque have rejected an Israeli regime’s decision to remove some security measures at the mosque urging continued boycott.

Al-Nusra Front Ringleader in Lebanon Negotiating Safe Passage: Report Al-Nusra Front Takfiri terrorist group chief in Lebanon Abu Malek al-Talli is negotiating a safe passage from Arsal outskirts

Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 200 Taliban, ISIS Terrorists Afghan officials Tuesday said security forces have killed up to 200 Taliban and ISIS-linked terrorists in military operations across the war-torn country.

More Militants Surrender to Syrian Army A group of militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in Hama as the government promotes reconciliation agreements across the country.

Turkey’s President Confirms Purchase of Russian S-400 Missile System Turkey’s president confirms his country has signed deal to acquire an S-400 missile defense system from Russia rejected concerns by the US and other NATO allies.

US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China

Thursday 27 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Admiral Ready to Launch Nuclear Attack on China

Admiral Scott Swift the US Pacific Fleet commander

In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a US military commander says he is ready to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.
Alwaght- In remarks likely to accelerate tension, a high ranking US military commander says he would be prepared to launch a nuclear attack on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Admiral Scott Swift the US Pacific Fleet commander, addressing a security conference in Australia, said in answer to a question on Thursday that he would be prepared to launch a nuclear strike on China if President Donald Trump so ordered.

Admiral Swift was speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra when he was asked whether he would be prepared to launch a nuclear attack on China if ordered to do so by Trump.  "The answer would be yes," he said.

Swift defended his stances saying that all members of the U.S. military had sworn an oath to obey officers and the U.S. president as commander in chief.

Admiral Swift’s remarks in Canberra came after war games conducted by more than 30,000 military personnel from Australia and the US took place off the coast of Queensland and the Northern Territory of Australia. A Chinese Navy spy ship was operating nearby while the operations, known as the Talisman Saber exercises, were underway in the Coral Sea, the Australian military said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Britain’s foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, committed his country’s newest and largest aircraft carriers to steam through the South China Sea.

“One of the first things we will do with the two new colossal aircraft carriers that we have just built is send them on a freedom of navigation operation to this area,” Mr. Johnson said during a visit to Sydney, Australia.

Britain’s newest carrier, the Queen Elizabeth, is 65,000 tons and is the largest ship ever built for the Royal Navy.

While remaining major trading partners, the US, UK and China still share several points of contention. The most acute ones involve tensions over the status of the South China Sea, an area crossed by numerous maritime shipping lanes.

Whereas Beijing claims that its sovereignty over key parts of the sea dates back centuries, London and Washington insist on what they claim freedom of navigation.

To back its stance, the US regularly deploys warships and combat aircraft to contested waters. Beijing frequently protests those missions and deploys its own military assets to counter the projection of US power.

China meanwhile firmly opposes any individual country using freedom of navigation and overflight as an excuse to harm its sovereignty and security.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

China US Nuclear Strike Pacific Fleet Commander Admira Scott Swift

Terrorist blast in Shiite neighborhood of Kabul
Malnourished Yemeni Kids Dying under Saudi Aggression
Suicide Bombing Kills 26 Wounds 53 in Pakistan
Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue
Terrorist blast in Shiite neighborhood of Kabul

Terrorist blast in Shiite neighborhood of Kabul

Hezbollah Forces Make More Gains against Terrorists at Lebanon-Syria Border
Turkey Purge Continues as Journalists` Trials Is Underway
Turkey Use Water Cannon, Pepper Spray, Cracking down on Protest in Solidarity with Imprisoned Teachers
Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 35 in Afghan Capital, Kabul