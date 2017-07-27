Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 27 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

News

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues

The Israeli regime bowed to pressure and removed more barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a protocol on the deployment of a Russian combat air group in Syria signed earlier between the two countries.

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments A vicious combination of war, cholera and hunger has left 80 percent of Yemeni children in desperate need of aid, the UN said on Wednesday.

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town The Saudi regime has is engaged in renewed attacks against a besieged town in Shiite-populated Eastern Province, killing at least one person

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell Algerian security forces have dismantled an ISIS Takfiri terrorist group cell led by a former al Qaeda commander convicted in France .

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country’s government.

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrated a provocative move by a US warship in the Persian Gulf after it fired warning shots at an Iranian vessel.

Palestinians Continue Boycott, Demand Total Israeli Withdrawal from Al-Aqsa Islamic leaders at Al-Aqsa mosque have rejected an Israeli regime’s decision to remove some security measures at the mosque urging continued boycott.

Al-Nusra Front Ringleader in Lebanon Negotiating Safe Passage: Report Al-Nusra Front Takfiri terrorist group chief in Lebanon Abu Malek al-Talli is negotiating a safe passage from Arsal outskirts

Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 200 Taliban, ISIS Terrorists Afghan officials Tuesday said security forces have killed up to 200 Taliban and ISIS-linked terrorists in military operations across the war-torn country.

More Militants Surrender to Syrian Army A group of militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in Hama as the government promotes reconciliation agreements across the country.

Turkey’s President Confirms Purchase of Russian S-400 Missile System Turkey’s president confirms his country has signed deal to acquire an S-400 missile defense system from Russia rejected concerns by the US and other NATO allies.

Iran Thwarted 120 Terrorist Operations in Past Few Years: Intelligence Minister - Iranian security forces have foiled over 100 plots by terrorists to launch attacks and ignite insecurity across the country.

Syrian Forces Seize US, French Supplied Weapons from Terrorists Syrian security forces have confiscated large amounts of weapons on transit to al-Nusra Front terrorists in al-Qalamoun al-Gharbi area in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi-Led Regimes Blacklist 18 Qatari-Linked Organizations, Individuals Saudi-led regimes have released a "terrorist" blacklist of 18 organizations and individuals suspected of links with extremism that they said had ties with Qatar.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell

Hezbollah’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Arsal Almost Over: Sayyed Nasrallah

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid

President Putin Approves Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi oil Refinery in Yanbu

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria

US Not Played Major Role in Mosul Victory: Iraqi Vice President

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties

Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque Protests

Syrian Forces Seize US, French Supplied Weapons from Terrorists

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea

Iraqi Forces Brace for Tal Afar Recapture after Mosul Triumph

EX-Saudi Crown Prince Dismissed over Addiction: Report

Qatar’s Military Ready for Possible Saudi-Led Aggression: Defense Minister

Saudi-Led Regimes Hold Talks after Qatar Rejects Demands

Saudi-Led Arab Regimes say Qatar’s Response to Demands not Serious

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Denies US Claims of Cyber Espionage

Bin Salman Opening the Gates of Mecca to Israeli Regime: Activist

Will ISIS Termination Mark Crisis End in West Asia?

Cholera Spreads across Yemen, Deaths Increase to 1,600 amid Saudi Airstrikes

Saudi-Led Bloc Mulls More Sanctions on Qatar: UAE Envoy

Yemen Cholera Toll Hits 1,500, Saudi-Led Aggression Continues

Germany Declines Erdogan’s Request to Address Turkish Citizens

Modi to Make Unprecedented Visit to Israel, Ignoring Indian Muslims

Saudi Regime Backed ISIS in Mosul, Iraq, Yemen: Reports

Americans, Turks Assisting Terrorists Prepare Sarin Gas Attack in Syria

Will Turkey-US Ties Survive Divisive Issue of Arming Kurds?

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Syria Ceasefire Deal

In Focus

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues

Thursday 27 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Removes Al- Aqsa Barriers, Hamas says Struggle Continues
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-The Israeli regime has again bowed down to pressure and removed the remaining barriers at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) in a bid to ease tensions triggered by the recent Israeli restrictions.

On Wednesday night, the Israeli regime forces removed the metal detectors and railings set up at the main entrances to al-Aqsa following mass protests across the occupied Palestinian territories and around the world.

Al-Aqsa preacher Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, stressed that worshipers will continue praying in the streets till the complete end of all humiliating Israeli security measure Israeli measures.

"Things must first be verified by a special committee before our entry," he added.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Mufti of al-Quds and Palestine, called on Palestinian worshipers to wait till the removal of all Israeli security installations.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniya on Thursday said Palestinians forced the Israeli occupation to throw in the towel and succumb to relentless calls pushing for lifting noose around worshipers’ neck.

Haniya lauded the steadfastness maintained by Palestinian worshipers and sit-inners at al-Aqsa Mosque, saying they proved that they are the real defenders of Islamic and Christian holy sites.

“Occupied al-Quds is and will forever remain exclusively Arab and Islamic. It is indivisible. Let everybody bear in mind that every inch of Palestine is ours. . . . Never ever shall we allow the Israelis to desecrate our al-Aqsa Mosque,” stated Haneyya.

Elsewhere, some Muslim elders urged Palestinian worshipers to return to prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in East al-Quds after Israel backed down in the face of angry protests and removed all the restrictions at the holy site.

“The technical report showed that all obstacles the occupation (Israel) put outside al-Aqsa Mosque were removed,” said Abdel-Azeem Salhab, the head of the Waqf, the Jordanian-funded trust that oversees al-Quds’ Muslim holy sites, on Thursday.

“We praise this stand in the past two weeks outside al-Aqsa and we want this stand to continue outside al-Aqsa and now inside al-Aqsa," he said.

Palestinians had been holding daily protests outside the compound since Israeli authorities imposed the restrictions on their entry into the compound following a deadly shooting incident there on July 14.

Over the past decades, the Israeli regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds by constructing illegal settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

The al-Aqsa mosque, which lies in the Israeli-occupied Old City of al-Quds, is a flashpoint and is Islam’s third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Al-Aqsa Palestine Israeli regime Zionists Quds Jerusalem Barriers

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Terrorist blast in Shiite neighborhood of Kabul
Malnourished Yemeni Kids Dying under Saudi Aggression
Suicide Bombing Kills 26 Wounds 53 in Pakistan
Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue
Terrorist blast in Shiite neighborhood of Kabul

Terrorist blast in Shiite neighborhood of Kabul

Hezbollah Forces Make More Gains against Terrorists at Lebanon-Syria Border
Turkey Purge Continues as Journalists` Trials Is Underway
Turkey Use Water Cannon, Pepper Spray, Cracking down on Protest in Solidarity with Imprisoned Teachers
Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 35 in Afghan Capital, Kabul