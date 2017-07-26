Hezbollah’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Arsal Almost Over: Sayyed Nasrallah

Alwaght- Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the operation to recapture the Arsal border area from al Nusra Front terrorists, is almost complete.

Speaking at a televised speech on Wednesday aired live by Al Manar TV, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that nearly 100 percent of the territories that used to be controlled by the Takfiri terrorists were now liberated.

Last Friday, the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Hezbollah Lebanese resistance fighters, backed by Syrian warplanes and artillery, were targeting Nusra Front gatherings in Arsal outskirts and Qalamoun.

No external involvement

In his speech timed with the imminent declaration of complete victory against terrorists in Arsal, Sayyed Nasrallah added that, the military operation by Hezbollah against terrorists in the Syria-Lebanon border region, which resulted in significant victories for the Lebanese forces, was solely an internal issue and no other party outside Lebanon was involved in the case.

“The Arsal operation was solely decided by Hezbollah,” Nasrallah said and elaborated on the significance of the operation stating that, “The area that straddles the Lebanese-Syrian border was known for its harsh geographical features. Hezbollah forces and allies in the Lebanese and Syrian army made a great achievement by liberating key positions from the militants.”

The Hezbollah leader added that, "In the geographical field ... people can sit on the TV and see the area where the battle took place, a 100 km was the area controlled by Nusra, either in Flita or Arsal. This was not desert or a field, it is a mountainous area ... some peaks reach 2,000 meters ... it is hard ... fighting in this area, it is one of the hardest forms of combat."

"Another point is that in these hills ... there is an enemy in a defensive position and they are fortified ... especially since they have spent years in these mountains."

Sacrifices by the brave youth

The Hezbollah leader hailed the sacrifices made by the youth in the war on al-Nusra Front terrorist group.

“The sacrifices of the youth ... are more important than any other considerations and we were serious but al-Nusra acted ... irresponsibly ... and they could have thought in their wrong calculations that this is a physiological war and did not expect it to happen."

"To all the martyrs ... their families, the wounded, their families, the Mujahedeen ... in all the field of resistance ... not just the ones in Arsal outskirts ... I remembered."

“The women of Hezbollah fighters today reminded me of the words of our lady Zineb [the Prophet’s daughter] after the battle of Karbala] who said I only saw good deeds [of Allah to us],” Nasrallah said.

“With you, Allah emancipated us from humiliation,” Nasrallah said, addressing fighters. “[It was] the humiliation of fear, defeat, and contempt.”

“Our people today are afraid of nobody, ... not a [Donald] Trump, or a [George] Bush or a [Barak] Obama or [Ariel] Sharon," he said.

Lebanon’s army crucial role

The Hezbollah leader pointed out that Lebanon’s military and security officials played a major role in the operation, adding that they facilitated victories against terrorists of al-Nusra Front in the Syria-Lebanon region.

"The Lebanese Army closed the entire area [around Arsal] so no one was allowed to traverse the outskirts of Arsal due to the Army efforts, they use to stop any attempt by militants. Regardless of this, the Lebanese Army said that it hit militant targets in the area so the militants felt unsafe. The Army provided to Arsal, which is special because it was closest to the front lines, an atmosphere of relaxation in the town," Sayyed Nasrallah noted.

Safe passage

Regarding negotiation with militants who want to leave the battlefield amidst the fighting, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that, “The time is with us, no need to rush [we must] give a chance to get to a settlement through negotiations that would have the militants leave ... even before Friday."

"I can say the serious negotiations started Tuesday. At the end of the day, it is something that the Lebanese state, the Syrian state, and Hezbollah have to accept in the bargaining with Nusra."

“The field developments do not grant Nusra the upper hand in the negotiations,” Nasrallah said, stressing that “the families of the fighters will always remain safe.”