Hezbollah’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Arsal Almost Over: Sayyed Nasrallah

  Thursday 27 July 2017
Thursday 27 July 2017

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike

North Korea threatened Wednesday to stage a pre-emptive nuclear strike and wipe the United States off the face of the earth.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments A vicious combination of war, cholera and hunger has left 80 percent of Yemeni children in desperate need of aid, the UN said on Wednesday.

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town The Saudi regime has is engaged in renewed attacks against a besieged town in Shiite-populated Eastern Province, killing at least one person

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell Algerian security forces have dismantled an ISIS Takfiri terrorist group cell led by a former al Qaeda commander convicted in France .

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country’s government.

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrated a provocative move by a US warship in the Persian Gulf after it fired warning shots at an Iranian vessel.

Palestinians Continue Boycott, Demand Total Israeli Withdrawal from Al-Aqsa Islamic leaders at Al-Aqsa mosque have rejected an Israeli regime’s decision to remove some security measures at the mosque urging continued boycott.

Al-Nusra Front Ringleader in Lebanon Negotiating Safe Passage: Report Al-Nusra Front Takfiri terrorist group chief in Lebanon Abu Malek al-Talli is negotiating a safe passage from Arsal outskirts

Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 200 Taliban, ISIS Terrorists Afghan officials Tuesday said security forces have killed up to 200 Taliban and ISIS-linked terrorists in military operations across the war-torn country.

More Militants Surrender to Syrian Army A group of militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in Hama as the government promotes reconciliation agreements across the country.

Turkey’s President Confirms Purchase of Russian S-400 Missile System Turkey’s president confirms his country has signed deal to acquire an S-400 missile defense system from Russia rejected concerns by the US and other NATO allies.

Iran Thwarted 120 Terrorist Operations in Past Few Years: Intelligence Minister - Iranian security forces have foiled over 100 plots by terrorists to launch attacks and ignite insecurity across the country.

Syrian Forces Seize US, French Supplied Weapons from Terrorists Syrian security forces have confiscated large amounts of weapons on transit to al-Nusra Front terrorists in al-Qalamoun al-Gharbi area in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi-Led Regimes Blacklist 18 Qatari-Linked Organizations, Individuals Saudi-led regimes have released a "terrorist" blacklist of 18 organizations and individuals suspected of links with extremism that they said had ties with Qatar.

Venezuelan President Slams CIA Regime Change Plot Venezuelan President has blasted a plot by the CIA, to overthrow his government in collaboration with neighboring Mexico and Colombia.

Shutdown in Kashmir after Arrest of Pro-Independence Leaders Indian-administered Kashmir is in shutdown to protest the illegal arrest of seven Hurriyat leaders by India’s security forces

Three Reasons Why Are Saudis Bullying Tiny Arab States

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf

Why US Rejects Turkish Calls for Gulen Extradition?

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions

Algeria Dismantles ISIS Terror Group Cell

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change

Saudi Regime Continues Brutal Crackdown on Besieged Shiite Town

US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid

Hezbollah’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Arsal Almost Over: Sayyed Nasrallah

Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari

North Korea Threatens to Destroy US with Nuclear Strike

Millions of Yemeni Children Desperately Need Aid Amid Saudi Bombardments

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Saudi Warplanes Killed 20 Civilians Including Women, Children in Yemen: UN

Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque Protests

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen

Fresh Details Emerge on Saudi Arabia Palace Coup

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions

Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas

Oil-dependent Saudi Economy Grappling with Deficit

Iraqi Forces Brace for Tal Afar Recapture after Mosul Triumph

Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad

Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis

US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction

Qatar’s Military Ready for Possible Saudi-Led Aggression: Defense Minister

Saudi Regime Funding Terrorism, Extremism in Britain: Report

UK Opposition Chief wants Yemen Truce, End of Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Yemen Cholera Toll Hits 1,500, Saudi-Led Aggression Continues

Saudi Regime Backed ISIS in Mosul, Iraq, Yemen: Reports

Saudi-Led Regimes Hold Talks after Qatar Rejects Demands

Iran Attacks Pakistani Targets after Taking Cross-Border Fire from Terrorists

Americans, Turks Assisting Terrorists Prepare Sarin Gas Attack in Syria

Concerns over Saudi Biological Warfare as Yemen Cholera Cases Surpass 300,000

Saudi-Led Regimes Escalate Crisis with Qatar by Imposing New Sanctions

Cholera Spreads across Yemen, Deaths Increase to 1,600 amid Saudi Airstrikes

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Denies US Claims of Cyber Espionage

Saudi-Led Arab Regimes say Qatar’s Response to Demands not Serious

It’s Okay to Be Racist in Israel

Saudi Base Hit by Yemeni Missile, Six Troops Killed

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Hezbollah’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Arsal Almost Over: Sayyed Nasrallah

Thursday 27 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Arsal Almost Over: Sayyed Nasrallah
Alwaght- Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the operation to recapture the Arsal border area from al Nusra Front terrorists, is almost complete.

Speaking at a televised speech on Wednesday aired live by Al Manar TV, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that nearly 100 percent of the territories that used to be controlled by the Takfiri terrorists were now liberated.

Last Friday, the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Hezbollah Lebanese resistance fighters, backed by Syrian warplanes and artillery, were targeting Nusra Front gatherings in Arsal outskirts and Qalamoun.

No external involvement

In his speech timed with the imminent declaration of complete victory against terrorists in Arsal, Sayyed Nasrallah added that, the military operation by Hezbollah against terrorists in the Syria-Lebanon border region, which resulted in significant victories for the Lebanese forces, was solely an internal issue and no other party outside Lebanon was involved in the case.

“The Arsal operation was solely decided by Hezbollah,” Nasrallah said and elaborated on the significance of the operation stating that, “The area that straddles the Lebanese-Syrian border was known for its harsh geographical features. Hezbollah forces and allies in the Lebanese and Syrian army made a great achievement by liberating key positions from the militants.”

The Hezbollah leader added that, "In the geographical field ... people can sit on the TV and see the area where the battle took place, a 100 km was the area controlled by Nusra, either in Flita or Arsal. This was not desert or a field, it is a mountainous area ... some peaks reach 2,000 meters ... it is hard ... fighting in this area, it is one of the hardest forms of combat."

"Another point is that in these hills ... there is an enemy in a defensive position and they are fortified ... especially since they have spent years in these mountains."

Sacrifices by the brave youth

The Hezbollah leader hailed the sacrifices made by the youth in the war on al-Nusra Front terrorist group.

“The sacrifices of the youth ... are more important than any other considerations and we were serious but al-Nusra acted ... irresponsibly ... and they could have thought in their wrong calculations that this is a physiological war and did not expect it to happen."

"To all the martyrs ... their families, the wounded, their families, the Mujahedeen ... in all the field of resistance ... not just the ones in Arsal outskirts ... I remembered."

“The women of Hezbollah fighters today reminded me of the words of our lady Zineb [the Prophet’s daughter] after the battle of Karbala] who said I only saw good deeds [of Allah to us],” Nasrallah said.

“With you, Allah emancipated us from humiliation,” Nasrallah said, addressing fighters. “[It was] the humiliation of fear, defeat, and contempt.”

“Our people today are afraid of nobody, ... not a [Donald] Trump, or a [George] Bush or a [Barak] Obama or [Ariel] Sharon," he said.

Lebanon’s army crucial role

The Hezbollah leader pointed out that Lebanon’s military and security officials played a major role in the operation, adding that they facilitated victories against terrorists of al-Nusra Front in the Syria-Lebanon region.

"The Lebanese Army closed the entire area [around Arsal] so no one was allowed to traverse the outskirts of Arsal due to the Army efforts, they use to stop any attempt by militants. Regardless of this, the Lebanese Army said that it hit militant targets in the area so the militants felt unsafe. The Army provided to Arsal, which is special because it was closest to the front lines, an atmosphere of relaxation in the town," Sayyed Nasrallah noted.

Safe passage

Regarding negotiation with militants who want to leave the battlefield amidst the fighting, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that, “The time is with us, no need to rush [we must] give a chance to get to a settlement through negotiations that would have the militants leave ... even before Friday."

"I can say the serious negotiations started Tuesday. At the end of the day, it is something that the Lebanese state, the Syrian state, and Hezbollah have to accept in the bargaining with Nusra."

“The field developments do not grant Nusra the upper hand in the negotiations,” Nasrallah said, stressing that “the families of the fighters will always remain safe.”

