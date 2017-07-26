US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela in Regime Change Bid

Alwaght- The US has imposed new sanctions on 13 senior officials Venezuela officials in an apparent bid to oust the country’s government of President Nicholas Maduro.

“As President Trump has made clear, the United States will not ignore the Maduro regime’s ongoing efforts to undermine democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a press release.

On July 17, President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela by stating, "If the Maduro regime imposes its Constituent Assembly on July 30, the United States will take strong and swift economic actions."

"Anyone elected to the National Constituent Assembly should know that their role in undermining democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela could expose them to potential US. sanctions,” Mnuchin added.

The sanctions did not include broader financial or "sectoral" sanctions against Venezuela's oil industry – though officials in Washington say such sanctions are still under consideration.

Venezuela's President Maduro responded to Trump's threats earlier in the month by saying, “Venezuela is a free, sovereign country and does not allow itself to be threatened by any global empire.”

“Imperialism ... is threatening that if the National Constituent Assembly takes place, they are going to block Venezuela,” Maduro added. “Block Venezuela? Venezuela is not blocked by anyone, my friend.” On Monday Maduro also blasted a plot by the US top spy agency, CIA, to overthrow his government in collaboration with neighboring Mexico and Colombia.

President Maduro has insisted that the National Constituent Assembly is the only solution to the political crisis in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America, ALBA, Secretary General David Choquehuanca said on Wednesday that renewed U.S. sanctions on Venezuela are unacceptable and that countries in the region should condemn such behavior.